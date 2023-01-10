Georgia Is Blowing Out TCU, In The ‘Rain’ At SoFi Stadium, Behind Stetson Bennett And Machine-Like Offense

LOS ANGELES — If you were wondering if Georgia would have any problems with the TCU defense, Stetson Bennett took care of that in the first half. In what turned out to be one of the dominating halves of football this season, the Georgia quarterback put on a show. The Bulldogs are leading the Horned Frogs 38-7 at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Don’t worry about the rain that was misting through the stadium, along with the below-50-degree temperatures. The Bulldogs offense did enough on offense to keep red-clad fans comfortably warm for the first half.

Yes, It’s Raining Inside SoFi Stadium For Georgia-TCU

The Bulldogs had 24 points at the 6:00 mark of the second quarter, thanks to Stetson Bennett and his group of playmakers. They tacked on two more scores before the halftime whistle. As the rain filtered through the openings at SoFi Stadium, the Bulldogs were continually finding the end zone.

Nothing like a good rain/mist at this stadium. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/sRnk6hwan5 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 10, 2023

Stetson Bennett finished the first half 14-for-18 for 223 yards and 4 total touchdowns.

The TCU defense struggled to get off the field, with busted coverages in the secondary the leading culprit for Sonny Dykes’ defense. The Frogs offense wasn’t much help either, with three total turnovers including a pair of Max Duggan interceptions.

It will take a miracle for TCU to get back in this game. This has felt like Georgia’s game since kickoff, and I don’t expect them to give it up now. Maybe the Horned Frogs can prove me wrong and mount a comeback.

My money is on Stetson Bennett.