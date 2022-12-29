Media Members Allowed To Watch 15 Minutes Of Georgia’s Practice, But Get Full Yoga Session Instead

Two days before Georgia battles Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals in Atlanta head coach Kirby Smart had some fun with the media. On Thursday’s during the season, Georgia holds a yoga session before practice, and today was no different.

You’d be hard to find a college coach that enjoys having the media around during practice, even if it’s only for 15 minutes. Usually, schools will allow the media to observe the first few periods of practice during preseason camp, every so often during a season. It’s almost like media members will be giving away secrets by gathering info on who’s stretching or catching a pass during drills, but coaches are going to keep a tight ship.

So, when bowl season comes around there are opportunities for members of the media to get a chance to see who’s practicing at full strength. Trust me, you’re not going to get much from viewing these few periods of practice, so Kirby Smart decided to have some fun today in Atlanta.

After hinting at the opportunity for media gathered in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl to view the Bulldogs participating in a yoga session, it did not disappoint. This turned out to be a glorious trolling job by the Georgia head coach.

One day after the open media period of Georgia practice was a very intense and competitive warmup, today’s is the team doing yoga.



17/10 trolling. No notes. Kirby Smart has ascended to trolling heaven. pic.twitter.com/uCPJMMKceA — Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) December 29, 2022

Kirby Smart is a big fan of media coming to practice this week. So much so, he’s having the team do yoga during our 15 minute window. @WJCLNews #CFBPlayoff #PeachBowl pic.twitter.com/eiKgztFfA6 — Amy Zimmer (@AmyZimmerWJCL) December 29, 2022

It’s safe to assume that Kirby Smart’s staff had this planned out for tonight, bringing a few tweets of laughter from the media in Atlanta. Obviously it’s one thing to see some pad popping during practice, but watching these football players participate in a yoga session, while being instructed over a loudspeaker, is peak college football.

Georgia surely isn’t going to change its regular game plan for practices with a massive game just 48 hours away. The Bulldogs are one win away from playing for another national championship.