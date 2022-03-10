Georgia Has Fired Tom Crean After Four Seasons As Head Coach

Videos by OutKick

A few days after reports surfaced that Tom Crean would be out at Georgia, the final hammer has come down. Crean has been fired as the Bulldogs head coach this evening. This comes after a tumultuous season in Athens, ending with them losing to Vanderbilt 86-51 on Wednesday night.

The AD at Georgia, Josh Brooks, released a statement on the firing.

“I would like to sincerely thank Coach Crean and his family for their commitment to Georgia Basketball,” said Josh Brooks, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics. “Tom Crean demonstrated unquestionable effort and enthusiasm in what he has attempted to accomplish at Georgia. That said, our expectation is to compete for post-season success in all 21 sports. We believe a leadership change in men’s basketball is needed to achieve our goals.”

Tom Crean signed a six-year, $19.8 million deal in March of 2018. Crean will be owed $3.2 million upon his firing, per terms of the contract.

Crean has had a rough tenure in Athens, going 47-74 overall and 15-57 in the SEC over four years. Georgia has never been a real threat in the conference under his leadership, even when the school had former No.1 NBA draft pick Anthony Edwards. The Bulldogs finished 16-16 that season and struggled in conference play.

There was also an incident this season with assistant coach Wade Mason, who was suspended for what was reportedly an altercation with director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Georgia’s loss to LSU.

There are many reasons why this marriage never worked out in Athens, and if it is truly over as the rumors say, Georgia must now go out and find the right coach who can recruit the state and put together a product worth paying for.