Georgia Fans Celebrate Win By Partying All Night, Not Letting The Flight Home Kill Their Buzz

If you thought Georgia fans would be looking for a nap on the way home from celebrating a national championship win, some travelers were in for a surprise.

After most Bulldog fans pulled an all-nighter at their hotel bar or any spot that served alcohol within walking distance from SoFi Stadium, the party carried over into their ride home. As someone who was looking for a relaxing flight home from Los Angeles, I can relate to the folks just looking a peaceful few hours.

Celebrating into Tuesday morning, the hotel I was staying at had to bring in some reserve alcohol, as Bulldog fans were trying to drink the place dry. All in good fun, TCU fans were looking for anyway to forget what had just happened a few hours earlier.

But, if you were on a flight headed back to Georgia, I hope you packed an extra pair of headphones. As you can see from this one video, one fan was still juiced from the previous night, as he led fellow Georgia fans in a chant before the plane could get off the ground.

LAX Scenes From Georgia, TCU Fans

If you were catching a ride home from Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, it was certainly not hard to miss the emotions of both fan bases. One TCU fan was so distraught, he looked liked death was creeping around the corner, as he drank his 9 AM beer, with his friend patting him on the back.

Georgia Fans
INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 09: Georgia Bulldogs fans arrive to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs held at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

There was the Horned Frog fan who was sitting next to me at the gate, talking about how much money he wasted on watching the disaster that happened just 14 hours earlier.

On the other hand, Georgia fans were barking and high-fiving every person wearing red in the terminal. One pair of friends were taking shots of tequila, toasting to ‘back-to-back’, as I sipped on my third cup of coffee.

STETSON BENNETT DIDN’T RIDE OFF INTO SUNSET AFTER 2021 FOR A REASON

Hey, it was all in good fun, even for the TCU fans before Georgia took a 17-7 lead in the first quarter on Monday night.

I’d imagine some TCU fans on flights with Georgia fans barking were thinking about pulling the emergency exit while still on the ground, no matter what type of jail time or fines they were looking at.

Written by Trey Wallace

Wallace started covering the SEC in 2012, as the conference landscape was beginning to change. Prior to his time in Knoxville, Wallace worked in Nashville for The Read Optional, where he first produced content that garnered national attention. His passion for sports is evident in his work and has led him to break some of college football’s biggest stories. His social media reach and natural podcast proficiency continue to make Wallace one of SEC’s most trusted sources.

