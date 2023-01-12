Georgia Fans Celebrate Win By Partying All Night, Not Letting The Flight Home Kill Their Buzz

If you thought Georgia fans would be looking for a nap on the way home from celebrating a national championship win, some travelers were in for a surprise.

After most Bulldog fans pulled an all-nighter at their hotel bar or any spot that served alcohol within walking distance from SoFi Stadium, the party carried over into their ride home. As someone who was looking for a relaxing flight home from Los Angeles, I can relate to the folks just looking a peaceful few hours.

Celebrating into Tuesday morning, the hotel I was staying at had to bring in some reserve alcohol, as Bulldog fans were trying to drink the place dry. All in good fun, TCU fans were looking for anyway to forget what had just happened a few hours earlier.

But, if you were on a flight headed back to Georgia, I hope you packed an extra pair of headphones. As you can see from this one video, one fan was still juiced from the previous night, as he led fellow Georgia fans in a chant before the plane could get off the ground.

I’m on a full flight in St.Louis heading to #Atlanta and before we took off this fan jumped up to start the Dawgs chants. #godawgs #CFBNationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/DdCLyPaezR — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) January 11, 2023

LAX Scenes From Georgia, TCU Fans

If you were catching a ride home from Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, it was certainly not hard to miss the emotions of both fan bases. One TCU fan was so distraught, he looked liked death was creeping around the corner, as he drank his 9 AM beer, with his friend patting him on the back.

INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 09: Georgia Bulldogs fans arrive to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs held at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Overhead at the terminal PA at Los Angeles airport: "Next year's title game: USC vs. Alabama."



Large chorus of boos from Georgia fans waiting on flights. — Bill Bender (@BillBender92) January 10, 2023

There was the Horned Frog fan who was sitting next to me at the gate, talking about how much money he wasted on watching the disaster that happened just 14 hours earlier.

On the other hand, Georgia fans were barking and high-fiving every person wearing red in the terminal. One pair of friends were taking shots of tequila, toasting to ‘back-to-back’, as I sipped on my third cup of coffee.

STETSON BENNETT DIDN’T RIDE OFF INTO SUNSET AFTER 2021 FOR A REASON

Hey, it was all in good fun, even for the TCU fans before Georgia took a 17-7 lead in the first quarter on Monday night.

I’d imagine some TCU fans on flights with Georgia fans barking were thinking about pulling the emergency exit while still on the ground, no matter what type of jail time or fines they were looking at.