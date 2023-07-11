Georgia Demands Retraction Of Article Written By AJC On Sexual Assault, Off-Field Culture Within Program

Videos by OutKick

In a move to fight back against what they call the wrong narrative, the University of Georgia has sent a Demand for Retraction letter to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. All of this stems from an article the AJC wrote last month.

The article in question was titled “UGA football program rallies when players accused of abusing women“, written by Alan Judd. Over the past number of months, the AJC has put together a number of high-profile pieces on the Georgia Bulldogs football program, shining a spotlight on a number of off the field incidents, including reckless driving by players.

The letter from Georgia was written by the General Counsel of the UGA Athletic Association, Michael Raeber. In the letter, it says that the piece written by Alan Judd had “unsubstantiated allegations, innuendo” along with other potential problems.

Now, the University of Georgia has decided to fight back against the paper for their article that mentioned Kirby Smart was allowing players to stay on the team after violent encounters with different females were reported to police. The AJC wrote that eleven different players were identified by the outlet, while Georgia claims the letter only spoke of two student-athletes. Two players were mentioned by name, while a third was not.

Kirby Smart, AD Josh Brooks Respond To Allegations

During a sit-down with a few reporters in Athens on Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart said that he would not tolerate false accusations against the program. In regards to addressing allegations in a. timely manner, Smart noted that they handle them swiftly and quickly.

“I can handle a lot of talk, but I cannot and will not tolerate these false accusations that this football program or this university condones sexual misconduct. No tolerance for sexual misconduct or abuse, never have, never will. We have that. We have a protocol in place,” Smart said to Rivals.

“We address allegations swiftly and quickly, and two of the examples cited in recent reports illustrate our suspension policy: they never played another game for Georgia. How is that to be contorted as supportive of bad behavior?,” Kirby noted about past instances.

In terms of athletic director Josh Brooks, he called the three examples used in the AJC story misleading, noting that they are mischaracterized in the story.

“The three prominent examples used are misleading and irresponsible. These reports cite examples that are called the most egregious and significant, yet each one is grossly mischaracterized,” Brooks noted of the story. “The reporting also conveniently minimizes the actions we have done in direct response to address these matters. Of the three most significant examples cited by this reporter that claim we rally around players accused of violence against women, none of these players ever took a single snap after being charged with a crime.”

Details Of The Georgia Letter TO AJC

“Mr. Judd’s article is replete with errors, unsubstantiated allegations, innuendo, and possibly even fabrications,” the letter from Georgia read in part. “We do not write to you lightly; we are accustomed to the rough scrutiny of a robust press, and we appreciate its central importance in a free society.

“But this article stands out in its reckless disregard for the truth and its imposition of a damaging narrative unsupported by the facts.”

YOU CAN READ THE FULL LETTER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA, HERE.

The letter goes on to say that Georgia reached out to the author for the other names that were not mentioned in the piece. Adding that they were unsuccessful in getting any of the additional names. There seems to be a debate brewing between both Georgia and the AJC about the title of the story. Also, the school has also detailed other instances of the author not adding the full context to a situation.

“Mr. Judd reported sensationally that a “star football player for the University of Georgia allegedly led a police officer on a high-speed chase through the Athens campus on Jan. 10,”the letter read. “In fact, police records in the AJC’s possession showed that the alleged “pursuit” occurred on the bypass outside of Athens, not through campus. The student–athlete was not aware he was being pursued; and “at no point was [the officer] directly behind [the] vehicle with his lights or sirens activated.” Hardly a “high-speed chase through campus.'”

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with Stetson Bennett #13 after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Georgia defeated TCU 65-7. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the end, this is an example of a school that wants to get away from bad press. It also has a number of instances where they feel the truth was not perfectly investigated or reported. This is Georgia fighting back against those who say they have a culture problem, which the school feels they don’t.

Crucial Timing Of The Letter

This also comes at a time when the head football coach is a week away from speaking with reporters at SEC Media Days in Nashville. So, Kirby Smart will have this letter to fall-back on when asked certain questions regarding the matter.

The AJC has not commented further on the matter. If the author stands by his story, which I don’t see why he wouldn’t, then don’t expect much from the newspaper. But Georgia felt the need to respond, when it feels like a lot has gone wrong in Athens over the past six months.