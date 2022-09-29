Georgia Covers Over Missouri

Georgia vs. Missouri, 7:30 ET

The march is on for Georgia to recapture the National Championship and now they take their show over to Missouri. This really shouldn’t be much of a game, but it is on the schedule and you play whoever you get. There still is an opportunity for us to find a bet in this one and enjoy the game, and enjoy some cash.

We’ve heard about Georgia and its defense for the past two years now. With good reason, too. Not only were they dominant in just about every game last year, they are repeating it this year even after losing a bunch of starters from last year’s team. So far on the season, they are allowing eight points per game to opponents. That isn’t a typo, it is just straight dominance. Though they didn’t look great against a Kent State team that isn’t very good. Perhaps it was just a situation where they didn’t care enough, or they knew they would win. Even though it wasn’t that dominant, they still won by 17 points. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has played well overall, but he only has five touchdowns on the year through the air. He does have four rushing touchdowns, but he isn’t doing much right now to shed his “game manager” monicker.

Missouri has been alternating wins and losses on the season, which means they should beat Georgia. I actually almost laughed out loud after writing that sentence. They aren’t going to win this game. Their team has looked pretty good against bad teams like Louisana Tech and Abilene Christian. Against better teams, like Kansas State and Auburn, they haven’t scored more than 12 points. Their defense looked pretty good against Auburn, but Auburn has some issues offensively that might have helped Missouri’s defense play better. Missouri is also coming off of an embarrassing loss where their running back fumbled the ball (and the win) as he tried to enter the endzone. There wasn’t much that looked good about Missouri before that play though. It was a pretty boring game overall to be honest.

So, what are we looking at here for this one? Are we getting a Georgia team that wants to reestablish dominance? Are we getting a Missouri team that is playing its own “Super Bowl” in this one and wants to avenge that tough loss from last week? Hard to really say, but I’ll tell you this, I’d support Georgia more than I’d ever consider backing Missouri to answer yes to either of those questions. I’m going to take Georgia to cover this game at -28.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024