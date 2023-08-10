Georgia Cops Catch Target Thief With Second Stolen Television, Parking Lot Fight Ensues: WATCH

Videos by OutKick

Police managed to take down a shoplifter at a Georgia Target store after the man reportedly tried to steal a pair of TVs, then fought an officer in the parking lot.

The entire incident was caught on multiple cameras including a police bodycam.

According to The New York Post, the incident occurred at the Target location in Northeast Atlanta on Monday. There, a store security guard told police that the shoplifter had stolen one TV and had returned not long after to take another one.

Fox 5 Atlanta has some video of what happened after the suspect was confronted by authorities.

As you can see, the suspect saw the officer arriving and darted back into the store. He looped around and ran back out the other set of doors.

Exiting through the “Entrance” doors is far down the list of bad things this dude did. Still, it’s frustrating when people do that.

The officer — with a taser drawn — chased the suspect and managed to tackle him in the parking lot. At that point, a scuffle ensued.

Fortunately, the officer was able to keep the suspect subdued until other officers arrived on the scene. Both the officer and suspect sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The suspect reportedly said something during his arrest that doesn’t exactly track with someone got caught trying to steal two TVs,

“I didn’t mean it!” he can be heard saying in the full video. “I don’t want to go to jail, I don’t want to go to f–cking jail!”

You can maybe — maybe — talk your way out of stealing one TV by saying you didn’t mean it.

That doesn’t work when you go back to steal TV number two.

