Georgia Congressman Trolls Deadspin With Faux Face Paint For SEC Championship Game

Videos by OutKick

Nearly a week after Deadspin tried to bully and cancel a 9-year-old kid by painting him as a racist even though they knew he wasn’t, they’ve now become a national punchline. The latest comes from Georgia congressman Mike Collins, who took to Elon Musk’s Twitter/X and showed his support for the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of tonight’s big SEC championship game.

Go Dawgs!

Georgia Congressman Mike Collins lets Deadspin know who he’s rooting for

Hilarious. I don’t know anything about this guy, but I’m in. I live in the great, big, beautiful, free state of Florida, so I don’t have much of a say in his future. But, I can confidently say Mike Collins would fit in just fine down here.

I’d bet anything he’s an OutKick fan, too.

Anyway, this is A+ trolling right here. The fact that it’s just a simple Microsoft Paint edit instead of actually painting his face makes it even better.

The best part, though? The fact that we’re all at the point of just making fun of Deadspin, because buddy do they deserve it. What a joke. This entire thing has been so pathetic and so sad at the same time.

Think about it … we’re literally at the point in society where we’re so desperate to make everything racial that we (not OutKick, but you know what I mean) resort to canceling a kid even though we knew damn well he did nothing wrong.

Just gross.

And then, they doubled down. They doubled down!!

Not to be outdone by there own stupidity, Deadspin then ran a hit piece on our own Bobby Burack, calling him sexist!, instead of apologizing for their blatant BS. I mean, what world are we living in?

Anyway, hat’s off to Georgia congressman Mike Collins. Seems like a funny dude. Glad we can laugh at the nonsense.

Go Dawgs!