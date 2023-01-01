Georgia fans pride themselves on being drunk and obnoxious (seriously), but it might be time to add another adjective to the mix — shirtless. A Bulldogs fan at the College Football Playoff on Saturday raised all kinds of questions.

(Hand up, this is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever written. Welcome to my brain!)

Late in the third quarter, the Peach Bowl broadcast cut to the stands. There, a man with his shirt off hung his head as his team faced an 11-point deficit.

Shirtless without body paint means this man took his shirt off because he's putting his blood, sweat and/or tears into this game and his Georgia teammates are letting him down. pic.twitter.com/tSIKmXjltR — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 1, 2023

When he picked his head back up, his facial expression said it all. The man was going through it.

Just means more pic.twitter.com/tJEI0HeNMZ — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) January 1, 2023

Unfortunately, that was the only time that the man made an appearance on the screen for the entire night. His story, his situation, and his shirtlessness was left completely open-ended.

The shirtless Georgia fan raised so many dumb questions.

Who is this man and who is he with? Is he with his family? Is that his wife and daughter to his left? If so, are they okay with the fact that their husband and father is not wearing a shirt inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

When did his shirt come off and why? Was he trying to switch up the vibes and create some new momentum? Did the stress get to be too much and he needed to take his tarp off to release some heat? At what point did he decide to remove his shirt, was it before the camera cut to him? Had it been off for the entire quarter? Where did he put the shirt once it was removed?

Did the shirt ever return to his body? Was this man shirtless for the last 19 minutes of the game? Did he ever reach back and put his shirt back on? What caused him to do so, if he did? Was there a third-down stop that proved to be too much for his shirtlesness?



While most normal, completely sane people sat back and enjoyed an electric one-possession game between the No. 1 and No. 4 teams in the country, these are the things that I spent my night wondering.

WHO IS THIS MAN?! WE NEED ANSWERS!

Or, at the very least, I do. I NEED ANSWERS!