Emotional Reactions Roll In After Georgia’s Retired Bulldog Mascot Dies

Retired Georgia mascot UGA X (Que) died Tuesday morning, and it’s turning the college football world into a puddle.

The Bulldogs announced that Que “died peacefully in his sleep” Tuesday morning at the age of 10. The legendary bulldog retired from service following Georgia’s second straight national title.

He oversaw a stunning 91-18 run after officially becoming the program’s mascot in 2015. Now, Georgia lays him to rest after 10 years on this planet being one hell of a dog.

We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.



Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022… pic.twitter.com/Rqypoopavy — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 23, 2024

Emotional reactions flood social media after Georgia mascot Que dies at the age of 10.

Please excuse me while I dab my eyes with a couple tissues because I’m not good at handling dog deaths. I’ve handled plenty of human deaths without much of an issue, but something about losing a dog hits differently.

I’m certainly not alone because there are plenty of people on social media sharing similar thoughts.

Man he's up in doggy Heaven running across Rainbow Bridge with those 2 Nattys. RIP buddy, it's not a goodbye, it's a see you soon. https://t.co/VEjswt1F3e — Jake Thomas (@JakeThomasTTS) January 23, 2024

One of the bestest boys. He lived such a full life and left a winning legacy. RIP Que ♥️ #DGD #godawgs https://t.co/PMzrXvRm4r — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) January 23, 2024

RIP Que, who is the greatest Uga of all time. 😞 Such a good boy



Here's a collage of pics I took of Que over a couple of seasons in Athens https://t.co/BMiI4BTTrB pic.twitter.com/fLWUQVxLMW — Justin Hubbard (@JHubb93) January 23, 2024

Sad Bevo and Que won’t get to make up this fall 😭😭 RIP https://t.co/pVt4HnHNaD pic.twitter.com/xVSOPCiSD3 — Gage Sheets (@SheetsG23) January 23, 2024

We're sad to hear of the passing of Uga X.



RIP to a DGD. 🤍🪽 https://t.co/JxuBoT3uzR pic.twitter.com/ehZstHD3Xd — Texas A&M University 👍 (@TAMU) January 23, 2024

Rest in peace, good buddy — Sakai Seigler (@GBOVFL22) January 23, 2024

I was having a great day until this news.



Uga X accomplished more in his life than a good amount of FBS programs. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cJ66p2upCF — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 23, 2024

The best Dawg 🫡 — UGA (@universityofga) January 23, 2024

Goodnight, sweet prince. Champions never die. They just go on to the bigger game.



Much love from VolNation. — 🍊🍊Capt'n Cornjuice🥃🥃 (@BoCamaro) January 23, 2024

Lil dog saw so much UGA success in his life it’s crazy.



RIP Que 💔🙏 — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) January 23, 2024

Man, this hits hard. There’s no other way to put it, and I’m not even a Georgia fan at all. I have zero connection of any kind to the school.

Yet, you simply don’t have a soul if a dog passing away and tributes pouring in doesn’t pull at your heartstrings.

My favorite dog died nearly a decade ago, and I still get misty-eyed after a couple beers thinking about that weapon of a GSP.

Now, an entire team’s fan base and even rivals are raising a toast to a dog that spent 10 years on this planet, and made the most of it.

Some might argue a dog is just a dog. It’s just a pet. Nothing more, nothing less. People like that should be ignored.

Dogs have souls and were put on this Earth as man’s best friend for a reason. Never in the history of warfare have the words, “We’re about to get in a massive gunfight with suicide bombers and enemy forces in an enclosed area among with and children and will need to do fast CQB. Go get the cats to help.”

Yet, when push comes to shove, a great dog is always ready and able to get the job done. Whether that’s bringing joy to football fans or killing terrorists, you know it’s go time when the ears perk up.

Retired Georgia mascot Que passes away at the age of 10. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Pour one out for Que after a life well-lived. You simply hate to see something like this happen, but love to see all the support for the Bulldogs flood in.