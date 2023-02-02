Brock Bowers Will Not Use Collective Money, Only NIL In 2023, Letting Georgia Teammates Cash-In Instead

Videos by OutKick

MOBILE, Ala. – Georgia All-American tight end Brock Bowers has found a way to help his teammates in terms of Name, Image and Likeness.

The Bulldogs star offensive player has decided to not use any of the funds raised by the Georgia collective during 2023, according to DawgNation. A collective is usually a group of boosters or donors putting their own money into a war-chest, which would then pay the student-athletes. This is compared to NIL, which is usually centered around branding deals once a player has established his name and value.

Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Now, Bowers has come up with a way to make sure his teammates are taken care of. According to Mike Griffith, Brock Bowers will only use NIL in 2023, meaning he’ll be getting paid through endorsements or marketing ventures.

This gives Georgia the opportunity to save ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars’, not having to use collective money on Bowers. This act will go a long way for the Georgia football program.

Bowers has already secured NIL deals with Zaxby’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods, put together by Everett Sports Management.

Brock Bowers Lets Georgia Use Money For Other Players

This development is key for Kirby Smart and his staff, as NIL money can now be used for other key players already on the Georgia roster, or potential prospects that are signing.

Over the past season, Kirby Smart has come out in support of the ‘Classic City Collective’ that works with Georgia athletes. If you’re further curious as to how this would work, just imagine Stetson Bennett only making money from companies like ‘Raisin Cane’s’, not from the collective.

Stetson Bennett stars in NIL ad for The Dairy Alliance. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://youtu.be/rkya75yexKE)

The Bulldogs are coming off a perfect season, capped off by the 2022 National Championship. Now, Kirby Smart is looking to reload and make a run towards a three-peat in 2023.

The looming question for Georgia is who will be taking snaps at quarterback, with Carson Beck and Brock Vandergriff scheduled to battle for the job during Spring practice.

As the college football world continues to navigate through collectives and NIL, Brock Bowers has already decided to use his marketability to good use.