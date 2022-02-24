Georgia Has Made A Number Of Assistant Coaching Hires Recently And Here’s What They’ll Make In 2022

Videos by OutKick

Kirby Smart knew he might be looking for a few new assistant coaches after the final game of the season, when the Bulldogs hoisted the national championship trophy. What he didn’t know about the hires were the financial figures that would come with them. In the immortal words of Rod Tidwell, “Show me the money.”

The Bulldogs were at the forefront of the latest round of SEC hirings due to some departures from the 2021 staff. So Kirby needed to find the best fits for this upcoming season and beyond.

The current assistant pool for the Bulldogs looks to be around the $7.475 million range, which is a slight decrease from last season, but they still need to find an offensive line coach after Matt Luke resigned this week. So, expect that to go up a bit, which will put the Bulldogs near the top of the SEC.

Smart just hired Fran Brown from Rutgers, who will coach the defensive backs this season. Brown made $675,000 last season, but will get a bump to $750,000 in Athens, which is a nice pay raise.

Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken returns this season and was paid $1.1 million in 2021. He, too, will get a bump and make $1.25 million in 2022, making him the only assistant coach on the Georgia staff to break the million dollar marker. We all know he’s worth the money, especially with what he did with the offense last season, led by Stetson Bennett and a strong corps of playmakers surrounding him.

Will Muschamp started the 2021 season as an analyst, but was moved to an on-the-field role after special teams coordinator Scott Cochran took some time away from the program. Muschamp started his stint at Georgia making $300,000, but will now make $800,000 as the co-defensive coordinator. Glenn Schumann will also serve as co-defensive coordinator this season and is getting a $200K bump so that will make the same as Muschamp, $800K.

We will have to see what Smart does with Cochran, who did eventually return. He was making $575,000 and will most likely stay at that number.

After Cortez Hankton left the Bulldogs and headed for LSU, staying in the same role as a wide receivers coach, Smart went out and hired Bryan McClendon away from Oregon. McClendon was making $515,000 last season, but will now make $700,000 at Georgia. This hire should pay off in the long run, especially with McClendon’s recruiting ability. Along with being the wide receivers coach, Bryan will also serve as the passing game coordinator.

Running backs coach Dell McGee, who did a phenomenal job with his group last season, will make $800,000 this season, barring a contract bump.

Defensive line coach Tray Scott is reportedly making $750,000 for the 2022 season, and he definitely deserves it after the way his group performed in 2021.

Smart hired Chidera Uzo-Diribe in early February to coach outside linebackers for $450,000.

After working wonders with Brock Bowers last season, TE coach Todd Hartley made $450,000 in 2021. His contract details were not updated, but I imagine he’s about to get a nice pay raise.

So now we wait for Smart to fill the offensive line position, which will round out the 10 on-field coaching spots for his staff. Mike Bobo has joined the staff at Georgia after serving as the OC at Auburn last season.

We are headed into spring practice and most of the coaching moves have settled down. I would imagine we will see some sort of bumps for certain coaches, but it looks as though Kirby Smart has his group for the 2022 season.