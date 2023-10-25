George Washington University Students Project Disgusting Anti-Semitic Messages On Buildings

Videos by OutKick

George Washington University is the latest college in America to have students rally in support of Hamas and terrorists.

There have been countless examples of students and people across the country rallying in support of Hamas and Gaza following a terrorist attack that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel.

The heinous and horrific attack sparked a massive war, and Israel has constantly hammered Hamas and Gaza ever since the October 7th slaughter of innocent civilians, including Americans.

Well, you’d be wrong if you thought anti-Semitic messages spreading across campus would come to an end. George Washington University is now on the list.

George Washington University students share anti-Semitic messages.

The popular X account @StopAntisemites shared photos Tuesday night of students projecting anti-Semitic and anti-Israel messages on campus buildings.

The messages read “GLORY TO OUR MARTYRS,” “DIVESTMENT FROM ZIONIST GENOCIDE NOW” and “FREE PALESTINE FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA.”

You can see all the messages below, and definitely send me your thoughts on the disgusting conduct to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

George Washington University – students are projecting horrifying messages onto a school library building glorifying Hamas terrorists that beheaded babies, raped teenage girls, and murdered 1400+ people.



We call on President @PresidentofGW to immediately expel those involved.… pic.twitter.com/tecz0R7zF2 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 25, 2023

In reaction, OutKick founder Clay Travis made it clear that while nobody should be expelled, GW has a major issue on its hands and donations should probably come to a halt.

I’d encourage GW donors of all ethnicities to stop their donations to the university. When GW ended the Colonials moniker it was stupid and anti-history, but it was also symptomatic of a rotten core and the university being captured by left wing identity politics. It has to end. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 25, 2023

College students continue to share disgusting messages about Jewish people and Israel.

One of the most disheartening things we’ve seen since the October 7th attack in Israel is the amount of absolute idiots siding with Hamas and slamming Israel.

There are so many examples to choose from. Dozens of Harvard student organizations signed a letter pinning all the blame on Israel.

George Washington University students share anti-Semitic messages as Israel is at war with Hamas. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence. Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum. For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison. Israeli officials promise to ‘open the gates of hell,’ and the massacres in Gaza have already commenced. Palestinians in Gaza have no shelters for refuge and nowhere to escape. In the coming days, Palestinians will be forced to bear the full brunt of Israel’s violence,” the statement read, in part.

Absolutely gross and appalling, but the Harvard letter was far from an isolated incident. Students at Wisconsin chanted “Glory to the martyrs” after Hamas murdered innocent people. Imagine being so detached from reality that you cheer for terrorists after they slaughter babies.

Now, GW students have joined in on the anti-Semitism. For those who don’t know, “Free Palestine from the river to the sea” is a direct call for the complete elimination of Israel. It doesn’t get much more anti-Semitic than that.

I joined @CharlyOnTV this morning to discuss Megan Rapinoe siding with Gaza after Hamas murdered Israelis and Americans and the disgusting idiots in the USA supporting the terrorists



I'll never be afraid to speak the truth, no matter the topic.



FULL INTERVIEW: pic.twitter.com/YNtSHMHc1x — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 25, 2023

Continue to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them on the insanity on college campuses, and definitely keep sending your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.