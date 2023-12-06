George Santos Is Raking In Cash On Cameo, Drops Alpha Line About Living Forever

Videos by OutKick

George Santos might not be in Congress anymore, but he’s definitely not hurting for money.

The former Congressman from New York was recently expelled amid a massive ethics investigation that alleged he spent campaign money on OnlyFans, vacations and more.

He’s also facing nearly two dozen federal charges, including conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, wire fraud, making false statements to the FEC and identity theft.

The internet’s favorite disgraced politician might not wield power anymore, but he’s still hauling down six figures trolling on Cameo.

I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems.



So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice. pic.twitter.com/y8iX55EyNi — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 4, 2023

George Santos is crushing it on Cameo.

Santos earned $174,000 as a Congressman, but that’s pennies compared to what he’s making in the content game.

Semafor reported Santos has lined up enough Cameo appearances in his first two days on the platform to already beat his old congressional salary.

Yes, you read that correctly. He’s already booked six figures worth of Cameo videos in two days at a rate of up to $300 for a quick shoutout. The man is out here making NFL money AFTER he got booted. He also gave Semafor a first ballot hall of fame quote about cashing in.

“Obviously there’s a monetary benefit — I’m not here doing it for charity — but the other aspect is to remind these a**holes who think they’re holier-than-thou that they will be forgotten in history and I will live forever, period,” Santos told the outlet.

“I will live forever, period.”

George Santos is pulling down huge money on Cameo. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Go ahead and put that on a poster and sell it. I would buy one right now just for the laughs and hang it behind my desk.

They struck down George Santos, but much like Obi-Wan Kenobi, he will become more powerful than ever before…..assuming he stays out of prison.

A man with nothing left to lose is a man you don’t want to mess with. It appears George Santos is now at that point when it comes to letting it fly on Cameo, and he’s making bank doing it.

George Santos is earning big money on Cameo. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Don’t hate the player. Hate the game, and the game is to get rich as hell. Right now, George Santos has a lot of problems, but raking in cash isn’t one of them.