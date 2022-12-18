George Pickens Plays Keep Away With DB, Makes 31 NFL Teams Look Silly With Another Ridiculous Catch

George Pickens slipped to the second round of the NFL Draft after dealing with an injury during his senior year of college. 31 teams look silly for passing.

The Steelers, on the other hand, may have had the offensive rookie of the year fall into their lap.

At the very least, they drafted one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL and he is only in his first year. The things that Pickens does never fail to amaze. That was no different on Sunday.

Early in the first half against Carolina, Pickens took off on a late go route and went one-on-one with corner back Keith Taylor Jr. It wasn’t a foot race, and neither guy really had a step on the other.

Despite the fairly lackluster route and tight coverage, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw Pickens’ way anyway. Taylor Jr. could have very easily made a play and broken up the pass.

Instead, Pickens played keep away. The long, lean wide receiver kept his eye on the ball and stuck his hands up to haul in the completion.

On first look, there wasn’t much to it. Pickens made a good catch, but it was so casual that there was no excitement to the play.

Upon further review, however, it was ridiculously athletic.

Pickens had Taylor Jr. up in his face and still came down with the ball. He played keep away while the ball was suspended over the head of the defender.

It was textbook use of the hands and Pickens snatched it out of nowhere.

This was not the first time this season that Pickens made an absurdly athletic play and it won’t be the last. He is the truth.

And at just 21 years old, there is a lot of room for him to grow, learn and continue to develop. That’s a scary thought for opposing defenses. They will be tormented for years to come.