George Pickens Loses Fumble Against Bills in Playoff Game After Complaining About Steelers’ Offense All Season

Videos by OutKick
All that complaining only to let his team down in the postseason …
Steelers wideout George Pickens ruined Pittsburgh’s attempts at tying up the score after letting a ridiculous fumble escape him in the first quarter of Monday’s playoff game.
In the first quarter, Pickens dropped a short pass attempt from Mason Rudolph after Bills cornerback Taron Johnson flew in for the tackle.
READ: GEORGE PICKENS DISPLAYS HALL-OF-FAME ARROGANCE AFTER FIRST GOOD GAME IN WEEKS
After a challenge by Buffalo, the officials determined that Pickens released the ball as he tried going down.
Pickens made matters worse for Pittsburgh’s offense, which usually isn’t the case for a team’s ‘best’ offensive weapon.
WATCH:
Pickens’ turnover proved costly, with Josh Allen throwing a 29-yard dart to tight end Dalton Kincaid for the 14-0 advantage. Buffalo jumped to a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Pickens and fellow Steelers wideouts Diontae Johnson grabbed headlines throughout the season for frequently pouting and questioning Pittsburgh’s offensive schematics.
Most elite diva wideouts in the league can back up their behavior with play, except for Pickens. The second-year receiver has a WR1 attitude with WR3 production.
Pickens is proving to be a headache for Pittsburgh not worth the trouble.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok