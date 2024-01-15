George Pickens Loses Fumble Against Bills in Playoff Game After Complaining About Steelers’ Offense All Season

Videos by OutKick

All that complaining only to let his team down in the postseason …

Steelers wideout George Pickens ruined Pittsburgh’s attempts at tying up the score after letting a ridiculous fumble escape him in the first quarter of Monday’s playoff game.

In the first quarter, Pickens dropped a short pass attempt from Mason Rudolph after Bills cornerback Taron Johnson flew in for the tackle.

After a challenge by Buffalo, the officials determined that Pickens released the ball as he tried going down.

Pickens made matters worse for Pittsburgh’s offense, which usually isn’t the case for a team’s ‘best’ offensive weapon.

WATCH:

I think the Bills may get it here pic.twitter.com/2hW6Mfetgv — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 15, 2024

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Pickens’ turnover proved costly, with Josh Allen throwing a 29-yard dart to tight end Dalton Kincaid for the 14-0 advantage. Buffalo jumped to a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Pickens and fellow Steelers wideouts Diontae Johnson grabbed headlines throughout the season for frequently pouting and questioning Pittsburgh’s offensive schematics.

Most elite diva wideouts in the league can back up their behavior with play, except for Pickens. The second-year receiver has a WR1 attitude with WR3 production.

Pickens is proving to be a headache for Pittsburgh not worth the trouble.

If George Pickens refuses to run block for his teammates again on Saturday against the Colts then Mike Tomlin needs to bench him. Brandon Aiyuk is the perfect example of what type of effort a WR at the NFL level is supposed to give on running plays. pic.twitter.com/F5AKE5rZMp — Billy Hartford (@BudDupreeFan) December 13, 2023