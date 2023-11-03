George Pickens Inexplicably Claims He’s Not A Priority In Pittsburgh’s System, Wants To Be Released For No Good Reason

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens wants out of the Steel City…like, really badly.

After his team’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, Pickens vented his frustration over his role within the offense. He posted a since-deleted Instagram story in which he wrote “free me” in the bottom-right corner.

George Pickens just posted this on his story with “free me” at the bottom



Here we go pic.twitter.com/9mKd0Nj2cH — Justin Rubin (@crunchtimecvg) November 3, 2023

What does he want to be free from? A 5-3 team that grinds out wins despite being outgained in every matchup this season?

It gets even better after that. He deleted every post on his Instagram profile and unfollowed quarterback Kenny Pickett and head coach Mike Tomlin.

All posts are gone and look who he unfollowed… https://t.co/dO57e6oxdN pic.twitter.com/cXTHKKzeLX — Justin Rubin (@crunchtimecvg) November 3, 2023

Wow, that escalated quickly.

By the way, this all comes after he inexplicably didn’t drag his second foot after a dime from Pickett in the third quarter of the Titans game.

GEORGE PICKENS WAS SO CLOSE TO A TOUCHDOWN FOR THE STEELERS pic.twitter.com/rRTg9YUEDJ — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 3, 2023

George Pickens Has No Reason To Complain About His Situation With The Steelers

So, why is Pickens all of a sudden showing this narcissistic behavior? Frankly, I have no idea.

Pittsburgh does not have an elite offense by any stretch. And as we’ve seen through eight weeks, they get outgained every time they take the field. Don’t ask me how they’ve won five games, I simply have no idea how to explain it.

Even with the horrible offensive starts, Pittsburgh is still trying to get Pickens the ball. He hasn’t been targeted less than five times a game, and he’s been targeted at least seven times in five of the eight games.

Pickett has thrown for only 1,490 yards, and Pickett still has 521 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the year. He’s getting a third of the yards they gain through the air – as the number two receiver!

He’s a priority in Pittsburgh’s system, yet he still still complains. Why?!?!?!

Steelernation.com revealed he has a history of having a “short fuse.” The same website also noted that he got a taunting penalty against the Los Angeles Rams, and that his body language against the Titans was awful.

So it looks like this bizarre social media saga is nothing out of the ordinary for Pickens. If he wants to continue to play in the NFL, he better get his attitude straight ASAP.