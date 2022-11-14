George Mason forward Ginika Ojiako, who goes by John, has one of the more interesting free-throw techniques in college basketball. And somehow, it works!

Ojiako, a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2019, stands 6-foot-10, 240 pounds. He hails from Nigeria but moved to the United States in high school and spent time in both Kentucky and Florida.

After rising to prominence on the high school level, Ojiako committed to Virginia Tech as the No. 25-ranked center in the nation. Although he battled injury on and off while in Blacksburg, the Lagos-native played an important role off the bench and was always in position to clean up at the rim.

Following his third year with the Hokies, Ojiako transferred to George Mason and played an average of 14 minutes per game through the first three games of the year— wins over Longwood and American, with a loss to Auburn. While on the court, he is averaging five points, one block and about three rebounds per game.

George Mason’s Ginika ‘John’ Ojiako shooting a free throw is a sight to behold.

Considering that Ojiako is a big presence in the paint who is always fighting for rebounds and put-backs, he gets fouled relatively frequently. And when he gets to the line, his free throw technique is…

… different.

There have been a lot of basketball players throughout the years who simply lack the ability to get the ball in the hoop from the charity stripe. Shaquille O’Neal is probably the most notable.

For whatever reason, it just doesn’t click.

The sample size for Ojiako is small, but he is a career .646 free-throw shooter, so to say that it “doesn’t click” would be incorrect. It simply requires a different approach.

Ojiako sets up just inside the free-throw circle— much further back than most. From there, he steps forward with his left foot, plants his right foot and takes a jump shot.

Trust the process? I guess? pic.twitter.com/VHIzjQl6vh — Kerry Miller (@kerrancejames) November 13, 2022

There is no telling when Ojiako started shooting free throws like he does, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Even if it looks a little funny.