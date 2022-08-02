PAC-12 President George Kliavkoff Believes Remaining Members Will Sign New Media Deal

George Kliavkoff appears truly convinced the PAC-12 isn’t falling apart.

The PAC-12 commissioner has been attempting to put a band-aid on a Titanic-sized leak after USC and UCLA bolted for greener pastures in the Big Ten starting in 2024.

He’s said a lot of mind-boggling stuff, and his view on a new media deal is among the craziest!

Kliavkoff recently told Brett McMurphy he expects the remaining PAC-12 members to sign a new Grant of Rights and media deal that could last up to six years.

I truly respect Kliavkoff’s commitment to pretending like everything is fine and that the PAC-12 isn’t engulfed by absolute chaos.

UCLA and USC are by far the two most important brands in the conference. That’s a fact, and they’re both running as fast as they can for B1G paychecks.

USC leaves for the Big Ten starting in 2024. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Given the fact expansion is far from over, there’s no shot in hell anyone with a functioning brain signs a new media deal with the PAC-12.

In theory, Stanford, Washington and Oregon could all be in play for the Big Ten if Notre Dame also joins the B1G.

Will remaining PAC-12 teams sign a new media deal? (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Only the most foolish leaders on the planet would get locked into a media deal with a sinking conference. It’s pure delusion that Baghdad Bob couldn’t have done on his best day.

Will the PAC-12 survive? (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

There is a lot more chaos on the horizon, and Kliavkoff can continue to preach he’s in control, but nobody is buying it!

college footballGeorge KliavkoffNCAA FootballPac-12Pac-12 football

Written by David Hookstead

David is a college football fanatic who foolishly convinces himself every season the Wisconsin Badgers will finally win a national title. Has been pretending to be a cowboy ever since the first episode of Yellowstone aired.

