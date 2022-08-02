George Kliavkoff appears truly convinced the PAC-12 isn’t falling apart.

The PAC-12 commissioner has been attempting to put a band-aid on a Titanic-sized leak after USC and UCLA bolted for greener pastures in the Big Ten starting in 2024.

He’s said a lot of mind-boggling stuff, and his view on a new media deal is among the craziest!

PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff continues to do his best Baghdad Bob impression.



Now claims UCLA and USC regret the decision to join the Big Ten, despite admitting the schools will make a ton of money.



Kliavkoff recently told Brett McMurphy he expects the remaining PAC-12 members to sign a new Grant of Rights and media deal that could last up to six years.

I truly respect Kliavkoff’s commitment to pretending like everything is fine and that the PAC-12 isn’t engulfed by absolute chaos.

UCLA and USC are by far the two most important brands in the conference. That’s a fact, and they’re both running as fast as they can for B1G paychecks.

Given the fact expansion is far from over, there’s no shot in hell anyone with a functioning brain signs a new media deal with the PAC-12.

In theory, Stanford, Washington and Oregon could all be in play for the Big Ten if Notre Dame also joins the B1G.

Only the most foolish leaders on the planet would get locked into a media deal with a sinking conference. It’s pure delusion that Baghdad Bob couldn’t have done on his best day.

There is a lot more chaos on the horizon, and Kliavkoff can continue to preach he’s in control, but nobody is buying it!