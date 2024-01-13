Finally, Down Time: George Kittle’s Wife Claire Is Enjoying The 49ers First-Round Playoff Bye

Videos by OutKick

There’s nothing better than heading into the playoffs with a first-round bye. Just ask George Kittle’s wife Claire. She’s been busting her ass all season long from game day outfits to sideline content.

The tight end put together his third straight Pro Bowl worthy season on the field while his wife was doing the same off of it. They’ve been heads down perfecting their craft since the season kicked off in September.

George Kittle and Claire Kittle attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The 49ers veteran WAG woke up on Saturday and realized that she wouldn’t have to be putting in the work at an NFL stadium this weekend. All of the hard work during the offseason straight through the 18-week regular season paid off.

There is no game on the schedule for the 49ers on Wild Card Weekend. Claire took to Instagram, relieved by this fact, and looking forward to a well-earned rest this weekend.

She said of the bye week, along with some content she had ready to go for the off week, “Not in a stadium this weekend & I’ll take it.”

Locking up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and securing a bye before heading into a Divisional Round home game is exactly the reason you put in the extra time in the weight room during the offseason.

It’s why you take that extra rep at the end of practice. It’s the reason you pay attention to the details in the film room. You’re hoping to heal up and prepare for a Super Bowl run.

This Isn’t The First Playoff Experience For Claire Kittle

The same goes for the WAGs. Everything gets magnified in the playoffs and that includes the game-day outfit and whatever appearances that are made on the field prior to kickoff.

It’s time to rest up and start fine-tuning next week’s game plan. Everything has to be ready to go prior to arriving at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara next weekend.

Good luck to whoever makes it out of the Wild Card round and has to travel out West to take on the 49ers. The players are going to be ready and Claire Kittle is going to make sure that the 49ers WAGs are ready to go as well.