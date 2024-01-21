George Kittle Showed Up To 49ers Playoff Game Wearing A Getup That Featured Halo’s Master Chief, Calvin And Hobbes, And Godzilla… For Some Reason

Videos by OutKick

I’m not going to pretend to know anything about fashion, but I defy anyone to explain to me what is going on with this getup San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle showed up to Levi’s Stadium ahead of the Niners playoff showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

The bowels of NFL arenas have turned into fashion runways in recent years. Not to be outdone by the numerous ensembles we’ve seen recently — like Stefon Digg’s kilt and Herman Munster shoes combo comes to mind — Kittle rolled into the locker room wearing what I can only describe as the cover of a high school sophomore’s notebook if it was turned into clothes.

George Kittle arriving in a 1-of-1 fit



There’s a lot to unpack here…

The tight end’s shirt looks to be custom. That’s because I don’t know how else one winds up with a shirt and pants that has Venom, the Joker, Master Chief of Halo fame, the word “Godzilla,” and finally — of all things — Calvin and Hobbes.

Tying the look together? A Starbucks barista-esque man bun.

49ers tight end George Kittle has a unique sense of style. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

George Kittle Brought Some Unique And Incredibly Confusing Gameday Style

First of all, if you’re going to have Calvin and Hobbes, it was a missed opportunity not having Calvin peeing on the Packers logo like some sticker on the back of an F-150.

Secondly, how did Kittle come up with this combo and how did he decide where everything needed to go? Like how was it determined that Venom would be on his knee while Calvin and Hobbes were right at home on the side of his abdomen, while Heath Ledger as the Joker was sequestered to a sleeve?

And how come while all of those other characters got face space on his gameday getup Godzilla — the King of the Monsters, mind you — was relegated to just his name on Kittle’s ass?

Disrespectful… although all things considered, it’s not the worst look we’ve seen.

However, this did get me wondering, why hasn’t Levi’s cut a deal with the Niners to outfit the players? I’m talking head-to-toe in Levi’s-brand denim. Seems like a missed opportunity.

They already have their name on the stadium, so why not pay a little extra? They’d have 53 dudes dressed like Jay Leno sauntering into the stadium every game.

Now, that I’d like to see.

