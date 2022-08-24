George Kittle Says He’s Glad 49ers Get Rid Of All The ‘D*ckheads’

George Kittle doesn’t have time for dickheads, and that’s why the star tight end wants to stay with the 49ers.

Kittle, who signed a 5-year, $75 million contract with the 49ers in 2020, told longtime NFL writer Mike Silver he doesn’t mind the possibility of a contract restructuring after this season because he “loves everything about the organization.”

“I think they’ve built a fantastic team with high-character guys,” Kittle said. “One thing I’ve learned is you don’t really want d*ckheads on your team, and we have not had a lot of dickheads, or they’ve gotten ride of d*ckheads pretty quickly, and I’ve really appreciated that.”

George Kittle to @MikeSilver about his contract possibly being restructured after the season. Sound like a guy who knows his worth. Good for him. #49ers pic.twitter.com/oUmYpvMpTZ — Rob “Stats” Guerrera (@StatsOnFire) August 24, 2022

Can’t argue with any of that logic.

Kittle is a simple guy who just wants to play ball and have fun. He doesn’t want the drama, or the egos, or the nonsense.

The real question here is, who are the alleged d*ckheads Kittle’s referring to? He’s obviously got a few guys in mind as he’s saying it, but I can’t pick them out.

I mean, Raheem Mostert is now in Miami, but he’s certainly not talking about him. Jimmy Garoppolo continues to be banished from the facility despite leading the team to a Super Bowl three years ago.

It’s definitely not him, though. Those two seem to get along just fine.

George Kittle rocking a shirt with a shirtless Jimmy G at his presser. 😂😂😂 (🎥: @espn) pic.twitter.com/SD38HUbrCa — theScore (@theScore) January 20, 2020

Anyway, whoever it was, Kittle’s just glad they’re gone. The All-Pro tight end has a season to prepare for!