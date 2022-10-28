George Kittle Pranks DB, Laughs Like Lunatic, And Delivers Violent Pancake Block In Hilarious Mic’d Up Video

George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL and might also be the funniest. Not only does the 29-year-old make big plays in the passing game, he is an absolute mauler on the line of scrimmage and never fails to crack himself up, at the very least.

Last weekend, as the 49ers played out a 21-point loss to the Chiefs, Kittle was on one, per usual.

Although San Francisco could not pull out a win over Kansas City, the three-time Pro Bowler had a very solid game and caught six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. He also was having more fun than anyone else.

Kittle, who is known to talk a lot of talk during games, is always jabbing at opponents or playing mind games. It’s all in good spirits and it’s usually pretty hilarious.

That was certainly the case on Sunday as Kittle was mic’d up for National Tight Ends Day, a holiday that he helped to create. His love of the game and enjoyment of football was evident throughout the afternoon, but one particular clip stands out amongst the rest.

Mic’d Up George Kittle is the best George Kittle.

At one point during the game, Kittle lined up against defensive back Joshua Williams. After running a short route near the end zone, the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder jumped into the air as if he was going to catch a pass that came his way.

In response, Williams jumped with him to try and defend the pass.

However, there was no pass. Kittle was playing mind games and laughed hysterically after successfully pulling the prank and letting Williams know that he got him good.

A few moments later, the 49ers tight end puffed his chest and bumped into Chris Jones as if he was trying to start a fight. He wasn’t.

To close out the clip, Kittle put edge rusher Nicholas Bolton into the turf and let him know. Bolton tried to claim he got tripped (if you watch closely, it appeared to be a clean block), but Kittle made sure that he knew he wasn’t tripped.

Kittle on a football field is a joy to watch. Kittle mic’d up on a football field doesn’t get any better!