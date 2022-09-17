Gennady Golovkin Beats Canelo Alvarez In The ‘The Trilogy’

The Trilogy between Gennady Golovkin (+370) and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (-550) goes down Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez’s super middleweight titles will be on the line.

Canelo-Golovkin III airs on DAZN Pay-Per-View and fight night coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET. Ring walkouts for The Trilogy will be around 11 p.m. ET. Their first meeting ended in a bogus split draw and Alvarez beat GGG in Canelo-Golovkin II by a controversial majority decision.

Sure, Canelo is 1-0-1 vs. GGG. But, Golovkin should’ve won at least one of those fights, if not both. GGG was the busier fighter in both bouts. He out-landed Canelo 218-169 in their first match and 234-202 in their second, according to CompuBox.

The bottom line is DraftKings Sportsbook is giving out far too good of a price on GENNADY GOLOVKIN (+370).

Gennady Golovkin punches Canelo Alvarez during their WBC/WBA middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Canelo-Golovkin ‘Tale Of The Tape’

Saul Alvarez Gennadiy Golovkin Nickname Canelo GGG Record 57-2-2, 39 KOs 42-1-1, 37 KOs Height 5’8″ 5’10” Weight 168 LBS 168 LBS Age 32 40 Stance Orthodox Orthodox Belts Undisputed Super Middleweight Unified Middleweight Odds (DraftKings) -550 +370 Stats courtesy of BoxRec.com

Much has been made about the age gap between Golovkin and Canelo (40-32). However, Golovkin has fewer miles on his legs. GGG has fought in 228 rounds and Canelo has 448 professional rounds under his belt.

Also, since their last fight, Canelo has been the world’s biggest fighter, cementing his Hall-of-Fame legacy. Alvarez sold out Las Vegas five times, AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and Madison Square Garden since his second bout with GGG.

Alvarez has fought eight times since Canelo-Golovkin II whereas GGG only has four bouts over that span. GGG is 4-0 in those fights while Canelo lost his previous fight against Dmitry Bivol when he moved up to super light heavyweight.

But, GGG has been biding his time and waiting for Canelo. Golovkin knows this could be his last huge payday and a fight that can make or break his all-time legacy.

Alvarez’s rise in popularity has also contributed to GGG’s juicy payout for The Trilogy. GGG closed as a -195 favorite in their first bout and -210 in the second, per ProBoxingOdds.com.

Now, Canelo is a massive -550 favorite, which is too big of a shift in odds. GGG has the better knockout power and I could see the judges righting a wrong in Canelo-Golovkin III.

Not only did the judges hose GGG in the first two bouts but this is the biggest possible fight in the sport. With that in mind, if this fight is close and goes to the judges, I could see them awarding GGG the win because boxing would love a Canelo-Golovkin IV.

BET GENNADY GOLOVKIN (+370) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

A $100 bet on GGG (+370) returns a $370 profit if GGG beats Canelo in The Trilogy.

