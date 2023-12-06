Gen Z Men Are Betting On Sports Instead Of Having Sex, Buying Homes Or Marrying, The ‘Oracle of Wall Street’ Claims

Videos by OutKick

The pleasure of plunking down $50 digital dollars on a 10-leg parlay is much more of a rush these days than getting laid after a wild night at the bar, says Wall Street veteran Meridith Whitney.

Those aren’t her exact words, but the woman they call the “Oracle of Wall Street” has analyzed the data and she believes the numbers tell her that men would rather place bets than have sex, buy a home or get married.

During an interview this week with CNBC, Gen Xer Whitney explained why DraftKings is experiencing massive growth.

“It’s all young men [betting on sports] and I dovetailed that with Pew Research which says that 63% of young men are single,” Whitney explained. “And that’s the highest it’s ever been. And 50% of those young men have no interest in dating, not even casually.”

She wasn’t done.

“30% of young men said they haven’t had sex in over a year and don’t seem to care.”

Well then.

What about housing? Are these young men ready to buy a house so they can gamble in the comfort of their man cave?

“You have the lowest household formation growth rate in over 60 years. And so you have young men who don’t want to date and young women who are spending their time with Instagram moments going to Taylor Swift concerts. So they’re not getting married,” Whitney continued.

There’s bad news Gen Z and Millennials — Meredith isn’t done with you.

“74% of the housing stock is owned by people over 50. 90% of housing is owned by people [over 40],” the Debbie Downer added. “So when these people want to sell, which I feel they’ll want to sell with a vengeance next year, who are the buyers going to be?

“I think that homebuilders are smart. They’re building a lot of rental properties. People are not going to be buying into these bigger homes.”

Whew, I need a cig and I don’t even smoke.

I think what we can determine from that video is that Meredith might have a few dollars invested into Draft Kings.

Look, she’s not lying about young men not caring about sex, which, in turn, has a trickle-down effect into marriage statistics and birth rates. In a February report from Psychology Today, the news outlet noted the Pew Research data Meredith mentioned. A staggering 60% of men under 30 are single.

Read that line again.

Sexual intimacy is at a 30-year low.

While Whitney credits sports betting, Psychology Today says the COVID era “disrupted” college-aged dating and “accelerated women’s re-prioritization away from intimacy and toward academic, professional, and financial goals.”

At the same time, men, according to the psychology experts, have turned “even further away from real-life relationships and into the virtual world.”

The men are betting, watching TikTok videos, using PornHub, and, as one academic noted, “they’re getting a lot of their needs met without having to go out.”

What’s the solution here?

Psychology Today author Greg Matos put it bluntly in his February report.

“[I]t is past time for young men to step away from their devices and into real-life dating situations. It is time to brave rejection for a chance at a romantic relationship and reach their fullest potential.