A bizarre moment played out Monday at the Harvey Weinstein trial when Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, was asked by defense counsel to recreate a fake orgasm while on the stand.

“This is not ‘When Harry Met Sally.’ I’m not doing that,” Siebel Newsom fired back at Weinstein defense attorney Mark Werksman, who asked California’s first lady how she “indicated her pleasure” in 2005 during an incident where she alleges the film producer raped her at a Beverly Hills hotel.

Mrs. Newsom testified Monday about how she was supposed to be meeting Weinstein for business, but she quickly realized there was a plot twist when Harvey changed into a robe and started to “manipulate and “threaten” the actress.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom was announced by a request to recreate a fake orgasm while testifying in the Harvey Weinstein trial. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

The testimony then centered on Jennifer’s expertise on what Weinstein’s wang looks like. She told the court that the disgraced convicted rapist penetrated her with his fingers and then with his “deformed” penis which was further described as “kind of fish-like, the penis — something was distorted in the testicles … Lots of skin, lots of skin down there.”

Jennifer wasn’t done with her testimony.

She added that she made “pleasure noises” while giving the old timer a handie to get the old timer to finish and get the hell away from her.

Enter the defense team and its question about these fake orgasm noises.

“I was making noises to get him to finish,” Mrs. Newsom told the court. “He had already raped me. … This is so gross. I’m sorry.”

She never did recreate the When Harry Met Sally orgasm moment for the court.

Instead, the defense team turned to emails Siebel Newsom sent to Weinstein 18 months after the alleged rape where she wrote a thank you to Harvey for getting her and two others into an Oscars party.

When asked why she would go out of her way to thank the guy who raped her for getting her into an Oscars party, Jenn told the defense attorney she was “just hustling.”

The 70-year-old Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York. He’s facing four additional charges from four women who accuse him of the same crimes in Los Angeles during a period between 2004 and 2013.

In October, Weinstein’s defense attorney said the governor’s wife would be “just another bimbo who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead in Hollywood” if she wasn’t married to Newsom.

For his part, Newsom has remained nearly silent on this matter. Outside of a 2017 tweet from the governor, Gavin Newsom has remained strangely quiet on a man who (allegedly) raped his wife with his fish dick.