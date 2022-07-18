Gavin Newsom’s Fourth of July Ads Targeted Ron DeSantis For Striking Down Vaccine Mandate From Special Olympics

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been an ardent critic of Ron DeSantis for the firebrand Florida governor’s opposition to vaccine mandates, Critical Race Theory and progressive gender ideologies.

On July 4, ads appeared throughout Florida starring Newsom and targeting DeSantis for putting freedom “under attack.”

In his ad, Newsom noted the Special Olympics, held in Orlando, after DeSantis, and the Florida Department of Health, threatened to fine them $27.5 million for mandating vaccination as part of their festivities.

The Olympics then withdrew their mandate.

“Ron DeSantis’ values on full display: Bullying. The. Special. Olympics,” Newsom said in the ad.

Some saw the ad as an early sign of Newsom’s aspiration for a 2024 presidential bid, with DeSantis touted as a frontrunner for Republicans, but the Cali gov told the Sacramento Bee that his ads were meant to highlight DeSantis’ opposition to vaccine mandates; an alleged anti-LGBT agenda; and for “banning books.”

Despite Newsom’s belief that upholding COVID restrictions and embracing Critical Race Theory are key issues for Americans, DeSantis believes that Newsom’s progressive tenets have helped push people out of California, in favor of states such as Florida.

“Until the last few years, I rarely have ever seen California license plate in the state of Florida,” DeSantis previously commented on the California exodus and Newsom’s leadership.

“You now see a lot of them. I can tell ya, if you go to California you aren’t seeing many Florida license plates.”

As Los Angeles County looks to reinstate its indoor masking mandate within the coming week, residents continue to grow weary of the Golden State’s plan against the virus, which has essentially recycled 2020 COVID-era restrictions.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela