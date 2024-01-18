Gavin Newsom Shows Rare Flash of Common Sense With Promise To Strike Down Ban on Youth Tackle Football

Videos by OutKick

Imagine a bill that restricts freedoms in California enough to make Gavin Newsom blush. That’s saying something.

California Dems cried over the safety issues behind youth tackle football and have taken measures to ban the contact sport for kids. The bill, introduced by California State Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, could ban tackle football for certain age groups, starting as early as next year. Last week, the bill received a 5-2 approval from the California State Assembly committee that regulates sports. The bill advanced to a hearing from the full Assembly.

Described as a stranglehold on decision-making, the bill poses serious risks to California parents’ rights.

However, a silver lining exists. Tackle football is safe for the foreseeable future in the Golden State after a surprising voice spoke up, sharing common sense with loons advocating for the ban on youth tackle football.

California’s own Gavin Newsom announced that he intends to veto any legislation looking to ban tackle football. Since denying Dems isn’t a practice for Newsom, the ardent support against their bill is a shocker.

Yes, the same French Laundry, COVID Governor whose silver-tongued politics may catapult him to the Democratic Presidential Nomination. But this time, Newsom meant his support to preserve youth tackle football as an option for parents and children in California.

“I will not sign legislation that bans youth tackle football,” Newsom said, as relayed by Fox News Digital. “I am deeply concerned about the health and safety of our young athletes, but an outright ban is not the answer.”

The California governor added, “We will consult with health and sports medicine experts, coaches, parents and community members to ensure California maintains the highest standards in the country for youth football safety.

“We owe that to the legions of families in California who have embraced youth sports.”

For once, Newsom fought for the rights of his people. The idea feels like a blow to the head but it’s true.

As reported by OutKick’s Mark Harris, the ban, if passed, would be gradually phased in, prohibiting children under six starting in 2025, under 10 in 2027, and those under 12 in 2029. The dreaded three-letter bane of football, ‘CTE,’ is cited by the radical Dems supporting the ban.

California has maintained restrictions on tackle football since 2021, hoping to curb head injuries. Off-season tackle football drills are prohibited and tackle practices for youth football are limited to two per week.

The tackle football ban drew criticism from athletes and sports fans across the state.

Former USC Matt Leinart called the idea of banning tackle football outright lunacy.

“The state is taking away basic human rights. Mom and Dad…should have the ability to give their kids a choice,” Leinart said. “Give them the opportunity to play. If they don’t like it, they never have to play ever again. If they love it…football teaches you so many things. It teaches you teamwork, it teaches you discipline…basic values and traits that you can take into everyday life even at a young age.”

“Now the state of California is going to take all of that away. What a freaking disaster, but it’s not shocking.”

Well, maybe that won’t be the case after all.