Gavin Newsom Proposes New Constitutional Gun Amendment, Wants To Take California’s Failure National

Governor Gavin Newsom is ready to take his demonstrable failure national.

The far left leader of California on Wednesday proposed a new constitutional amendment to enact more stringent gun control measures.

Newsom’s proposal would directly curtail Americans Second Amendment rights. But in classic Newsom fashion, he claimed the opposite.

NEW: I'm proposing the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to help end our nation's gun violence crisis.



The American people are sick of Congress’ inaction.



The 28th will enshrine 4 widely supported gun safety freedoms — while leaving the 2nd Amendment intact:



— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2023

Newsom wants to impose the 28th Amendment on the Bill of Rights, with what he claims are “4 widely supported gun safety freedoms.”

Raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21

Universal background checks

A reasonable waiting period for gun purchases

Banning the civilian purchase of assault weapons

As always, Newsom’s framing is unbelievably inaccurate, light on specifics, doomed to failure and poorly reasoned.

California requires universal background checks, yet has had an average of one mass shooting every 8 days between 2013-2021.

The state’s also banned assault weapons, with no noticeable impact on gun violence.

Newsom also doesn’t explain how it makes sense to allow citizens to serve in the military at the age of 18 but not allow them to legally purchase a gun.

But that’s just the start of Newsom’s failures and misdirections.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a bill signing ceremony at Nido’s Backyard Mexican Restaurant on February 09, 2022 in San Francisco, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave for workers. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Gavin Newsom’s Endless Hypocrisy

There’s a nearly endless list of Newsom’s hypocritical remarks.

He went after other states for supposedly banning books, ignoring schools in own state had banned the very books he was reading.

Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, staged a photo saying he was reading banned books to figure out what other states are afraid of



Except one of the books is “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which was banned by the city of Burbank. In California.



Absolutely beyond parody. https://t.co/PbE6qI9gnU — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 31, 2022

He’s repeatedly claimed that California is the true “freedom state,” while signing legislation designed to limit freedom of speech.

Now he wants to further limit freedoms by inaccurately framing gun restrictions as “gun safety freedoms.”

He’s also determined that Californians should be forced to exclusively buy electric cars in the coming years, while ignoring that his state can’t provide enough power as it is.

After strongly condemning former President Donald Trump and reaffirming his state’s commitment to being a sanctuary for illegal immigration, Newsom is now weighing charging Ron DeSantis with kidnapping for sending migrants to Sacramento.

At this point, Newsom’s main objective must be to distract national audiences from California’s inarguable decline.

California’s Failure Is Newsom’s Legacy

Even Californians, one of the country’s most far left states, are sick of Gavin Newsom.

Despite hundreds of thousands of residents fleeing the state since 2020, voters overwhelmingly shifted right in the 2022 elections.

This graphic from the New York Times shows how every single corner of the state moved right. Even as many Republicans moved to free states like Florida or Texas.

Voter registration advantages ensured Newsom’s re-election, but dissatisfaction with rising crime, homelessness and lack of freedoms have undoubtedly hurt Democrats.

Now it’s clear that his ultimate goal is national politics.

That’s why he makes absurdist, failed proposals like the 28th Amendment. To raise his profile on the left, while distracting from California’s continued failures.

He has no chance of winning a presidential election running on limiting the Second Amendment. Nor does have a chance of winning a presidential election running on his disastrous record in California. Or by hilariously pretending to be a champion of “freedom.”

No matter how hard he tries, Newsom can’t distract from his own mistakes.

But boy is he trying.