Gausman Can Dominate Brewers Today

Videos by OutKick

Brewers vs. Blue Jays, 1:07 ET

In full disclosure, I went 0-2 yesterday so any hate or whatever, I probably deserve. Well, maybe not. I mean the Cubs had the bases loaded with one out and they couldn’t get the tying run to score and that would’ve at least put us into extra innings. The Dodgers and Nationals, I was way off, both pitchers gave up a ton of runs. Baseball is beautiful to me because I get to bounce back immediately. Today we see the Brewers take on the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Both teams are pretty average when it comes right down to it. The Brewers are a team that you expect to be led by their pitching staff. The Blue Jays are a team that you expect to be led by their offense. So far this season, I’d make a strong contention that both statements are accurate and realistic for the respective ball clubs. The Brewers have a team ERA of 4.19, which is higher than I would expect, but I also wouldn’t say any of their starters are exactly terrible, either. The Blue Jays as a team are hitting .266, but they have just 62 home runs for the season, which seams low considering that the Brewers have more homers than they do. On paper, if you took the Brewers staff and the Blue Jays lineup, you’d probably have a really solid ball club. That’s not how things work though. The Brewers dropped the opening game of the series yesterday with a final score of 7-2.

The Brewers will struggle to hit Kevin Gausman today in Toronto. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The Brewers are sending one of their better pitchers to the mound today, Freddy Peralta. Peralta has been very good for them over the past couple of years, but he is off to a somewhat difficult start to begin this season. Two years ago he had a 2.81 ERA, last year he had a 3.58 ERA, and this year through 10 starts, he has a 4.64 ERA. He’s been terrible on the road, allowing 16 earned runs over 22.1 innings. It has only been four starts, but in two of them he has allowed five or more earned runs. That’s a rough way to go. For the Blue Jays, they send Kevin Gausman to the hill. If you remember, Gausman was awesome two years ago in San Francisco. He was fine last year, but not quite the Cy Young caliber that he was with the Giants. He’s off to a solid enough start this season though and has a very nice 2.10 ERA at home.

I already believe that the Brewers are a sucky offense and now they face a really good pitcher that is throwing well at home. I’m taking the under 3.5 on their team total. They aren’t a good hitting ball club and the way that Gausman has thrown, I have faith he can keep them off the board. Plus, they’ve been playing pretty bad baseball lately. I’m backing the under on their team total.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024