Gary Patterson Reportedly In The Mix For A New Head Coaching Job

Gary Patterson might be packing his bags and flying out to Sin City.

The former TCU head coach is now on Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas as a special advisor, but he might be in the mix to, once again, run a program.

Bruce Feldman reported that Patterson is an “interesting name to keep an eye on” for the UNLV job. The Rebels fired Marcus Arroyo after a 5-7 season.

Interesting name to keep an eye on with the UNLV coaching vacancy: former TCU coach Gary Patterson. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 29, 2022

Gary Patterson would be an incredible hire for UNLV.

If the Rebels are able to snag Patterson away from Sarkisian’s staff, it might be the biggest coaching hire in recent MWC history.

We’re talking about a guy who was a very good coach at TCU, which used to actually be in the Mountain West before joining the Big 12.

Will UNLV hire Gary Patterson? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Patterson compiled a career record of 181-79 with the Horned Frogs, and he won multiple bowl games. His biggest win came in the 2011 Rose Bowl when he led TCU to a tough win over Wisconsin. It was Gary Patterson officially letting the country know TCU was here to stay.

Unfortunately, he failed to find the same level of success in his final years in Fort Worth, but there’s no doubt the man knows how to coach.

Would Patterson take the job?

While it’s an interesting discussion to have, fans should remember Patterson hasn’t exactly shown an eagerness to return to coaching.

In fact, he’s done the exact opposite. When there were rumors circulating about him potentially going to Nebraska, he quickly shot them down.

If you’re not interested in Nebraska, why would you be interested in a program like UNLV? That doesn’t exactly add up.

It would be huge for UNLV to land Gary Patterson, but it seems like a long shot to say the least.