Garrett Wilson Says 2023 Was The Worst Year Of His Life

Videos by OutKick

Garrett Wilson started the year a wide-eyed, optimistic young dreamer. He ended it a battle-worn, dejected old cynic.

New York Jets fans can probably relate.

Gang Green missed the postseason for the 13th consecutive year. Sure, the Jets finished the season on a high note by beating the New England Patriots in Week 18, but Wilson sees no silver lining.

“I hear that I had a good year, but it was the worst season of my life,” the wide receiver told reporters Monday. “Thank you, but that’s the reality of it.”

"I hear that I had a good year, but it was the worst season of my life. Thank you, but that's the reality of it."



– Garrett Wilson on not meeting his expectations this year pic.twitter.com/n4LecaDwsI — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 8, 2024

The Jets entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. Of course, so does every team. But fresh off the acquisition of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Wilson and the J-E-T-S were confident they could content with the league’s best.

But those dreams quickly died when Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon just four plays into Week 1. Back to Zach Wilson. Same old Jets.

Last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, Garrett Wilson started 2023 with high expectations for himself, too. He finished his sophomore campaign with 95 receptions for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns — just shy of his production from the previous year.

Granted, those numbers likely would have been a lot different with Rodgers captaining the ship.

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

But if there’s anything good to say about the worst year of Wilson’s life, it’s that he can put behind him now. In Rodgers’ words, it’s time to “flush the bullsh-t” and get ready for 2024.

“Obviously, we’re all going to be on the hot seat next year,” Rodgers said. “It’s going to be an important year for all of us, and I love that.”

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.