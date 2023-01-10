Congratulations to Lincoln Riley, who finally made it to the College Football Playoff National Championship! The 39-year-old head coach of USC was on the sidelines as TCU played Georgia in the final game of the 2022/23 season.

Lincoln, who was born in 1983, is six years older than Garrett, his little brother.

However, despite the fact that he grew up in his big brother’s shadow, Garrett did something that the elder Riley never has. He currently serves as the offensive coordinator for the Horned Frogs, who played the Bulldogs for a national title at SoFi Stadium on Monday.

Lincoln has coached in the College Football Playoff on two occasions, but never made it past the semifinal round. The Trojans were one win away from his third CFP appearance this season.

Lincoln Riley made it to the CFP National Championship anyway!

Garrett is also in his first year with a new team after following Sonny Dykes from SMU to TCU. The only difference, win or lose, is that he actually made the national championship.

And the game just so happened to be played in Los Angeles Inglewood, which is just a quick drive up the 405 from Lincoln’s $72 million mansion in Rancho Palos Verdes. (Quick is a relative term, depending on the time of day and L.A. traffic.)

The location allowed for big brother to be in attendance as little brother tried to take down No. 1, undefeated Georgia. But Garrett did not get Lincoln tickets, or so he said.

That didn’t stop the latter from showing up to support the former.

As everybody expected, Lincoln Riley was in the house for the Big-12’s first College Football Playoff title game appearance. He and his wife were kicking it on the sidelines.