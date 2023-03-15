Upcoming Taylor Sheridan Series Adds ‘Tulsa King’ Star

Videos by OutKick

Garrett Hedlund is joining the cast of “Bass Reeves.”

The talented actor will, once again, team up with Taylor Sheridan for the highly-anticipated western series about Bass Reeves, according to Variety. Hedlund will play Garrett Montgomery. The character is described by Variety as, “a so-called posse man of the era who Bass hires for his riding know-how and expertise of the area.”

Adding Garrett Hedlund to the cast is a great call by Sheridan. He is a very solid actor, and the pair already work together on “Tulsa King.” The mobster show is one of the best series on TV right now.

He was also excellent in “Triple Frontier” and “Mudbound.” Now, he’ll take his gritty attitude and persona to “Bass Reeves.”

Garrett Hedlund joins “Bass Reeves” cast. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Bass Reeves” should be another hit from Sheridan.

As we all know, Taylor Sheridan just makes hits. The man can’t miss. If he’s involved with something, it’s almost certainly worth watching. It’s highly-likely the same will ultimately be said about “Bass Reeves.”

The plot of the highly-anticipated series is as follows:

‘Bass Reeves’ tells the story of the legendary lawman of the wild west. Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded, leading him to become the greatest frontier hero in American history.

The series was originally titled “1883: The Bass Reeves Story” before being changed to “Bass Reeves.” So, there’s a little “Yellowstone” crossover but it should also stand on its own merit.

Collider reported the series will consist of six hour-long episodes. It will be a very short run, but if we know one thing about Taylor Sheridan, it should be excellent.

Taylor Sheridan might have another hit on his hands with “Bass Reeves.” When does the series premiere? Who is in the cast? (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The cast also includes Shea Whigham, David Oyelowo and Denis Quaid. The series doesn’t have an official release date yet, but once it drops on Paramount+, we’ll definitely be following along here at OutKick.