Garett Bolles’ Wife Shares Great Reaction To His Hysterical Tackle Attempt

One of the best sights in all of football is watching linemen moving among skill players trying to make a play. It’s never not entertaining seeing a big fella go all out trying to keep up with a faster player, and Denver’s Garett Bolles’ effort against the Raiders is just the latest example of that.

With the Broncos and Raiders knotted at 10-10 in the second quarter, Melvin Gordon coughed up the football right into the hands of Las Vegas’ Amik Robertson. Robertson managed to take it 68 yards for the touchdown, but the 300-pound Bolles did everything in his power to catch the defensive back.

You certainly can’t knock Bolles’ hustle as he never gave up on the play, but his tackle attempt before Robertson got into the end zone was one of the worst a football field has ever seen.

Bolles’ own wife, Natalie, couldn’t even help herself for clowning on him after his hilarious dive.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t die laughing. Good effort though, babe 😂❤️ https://t.co/x1mwNz8hsW — Natalie Bolles (@n_bolles) October 2, 2022

People say that the sign of a good marriage is being able to laugh at one another.

I’m not sure what the protocol is for blasting your own husband publically on social media, but hey, props to Natalie for having a laugh at the expense of her husband.

To make matters worse, the Broncos ultimately fell to the Raiders on Sunday, 32-23.