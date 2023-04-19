Game of Thrones Actor Tears Pec Benching 550 And The Video Will Make You Wish You Were Deaf

Videos by OutKick

Hafthor Bjornsson — AKA ‘The Mountain’ from Game of Thrones — tore his pectoral muscle while reportedly benching 556 pounds last weekend, and the video will make you want to vomit.

Bjornsson, named World’s Strongest Man back in 2018, is on a comeback tour right now after taking a few years off to focus on boxing.

The 34-year-old hit the gym last Saturday to get in a quick lift when things took such a violent turn my head is still spinning.

Hope you haven’t had lunch yet!

Thor tears his pec pic.twitter.com/KKdWwHg4FY — MMA Cardinal (@MmaCardinal) April 15, 2023

Hafthor Bjornsson, Game of Thones Mountain Man, rips pec off bone

My God. I don’t even know what to say after that. I didn’t realize humans were capable of making that sound, and I can’t un-hear it.

How about our man Hafthor still getting all 550 pounds BACK up after tearing his muscle straight off the bone? Incredible.

Bjornsson recently announced he was making a comeback to strongman competitions in order to break a number of records. The former Game of Thrones actor already holds the world deadlift record of 1,104lbs, which he set back in 2020.

Most of the world also knows him for his role as The Mountain on Thrones, in which he barely speaks but instead gets pissed off and destroys things.

Exhibit A:

PS: The Mountain was recast several times over the eight seasons. I completely forgot about that.

After ripping his muscle to shreds, Bjornsson took to his YouTube channel to clear the air.

“I believe I completely tore my chest, upper chest off the bone. I will have to have a surgery if that’s the case. I have an MRI booked tomorrow so I’ll be able update you guys more on what’s happening,” he said.

“Things are tough, I have to be honest. Things like — hopefully I can make some of you guys laugh now — things like wiping my a– is difficult. I’m left-handed. Putting my underwear on is difficult.”

And, in case we have any conspiracy theorists out there who doubt the injury itself, Bjornsson posted this like gem on his Twitter that should silence any doubters.