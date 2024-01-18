‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators Share Insane Answer On What They’d Change

Videos by OutKick

“Game of Thrones” co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss gave an all-time wild answer for what they’d go back and change about the series.

The two men were responsible for bringing the legendary story from George R. R. Martin to TV on HBO, and it was a smash hit for several years.

However, the final season was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster. It ended with Daenerys going on an absolute slaughter after Jon wouldn’t have sex with her, he then kills her and Bran ends up on the throne.

As I’ve said before, any story arc that exists because a main character didn’t get to have sex is just comically stupid.

“Game of Thrones” creators discuss what they’d change.

The show ended in 2019, and that should have given Benioff and Weiss plenty of time to think about what they’d do differently.

Change the ending? Have someone other than Arya kill the Night King? Certainly there must be some big change they’d make, right?

Wrong. They’d only like to make a tweak with a very minor character.

“One thing I know I wish we could have done is there’s the character Mord the Jailer,” Benioff told The Hollywood Reporter when discussing what he’d change.

Weiss added, “It was a mistake not bringing Mord the Jailer back into it,” Weiss says. “We always talked about doing it.”

I seriously hope this is trolling. If not, then Benioff and Weiss must be truly disconnected from the fans and reality.

“Game of Thrones” is a masterclass in how to take a show that is incredible and must-watch through several seasons and then turn it into a dumpster fire.

The show fell off a cliff once the source material from Martin dried up. That’s just a fact, and we can debate it all day long at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

“Game of Thrones” co-creators reveal what they’d change about the show. (Credit: HBO)

Instead of telling fans they’d like to go back and change the horrible ending, fans get to hear about Mord the Jailer not having a big enough role.

How is anyone supposed to take these two seriously? The biggest change is there had to be better motivation for Dany’s rampage. After that, her death scene – if it still needed to exist – needed to be much better. I’m not even a Hollywood showrunner, and I know these basic points.

What would you change about the show? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Mord the Jailer would be the least of my concerns.