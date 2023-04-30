Game 7: Play The Under

Videos by OutKick

Kraken vs. Avalanche, 9:30 ET

If you’ve been following the NHL playoffs this first round you have to be pretty pleased with the results of the teams playing. If you’ve been taking my picks, your wallet has to be getting a bit fatter. Yesterday was a loss, but we’ve had them few and far between which is what we are looking for in sports betting. Let’s get a win here in a matchup between the Kraken and Avalanche.

Game 7 always has excitement around it. The moment doesn’t wait just for a championship series, it works on all levels of sports, and all rounds of playoffs. There is just something exciting about the do-or-die (figuratively) nature of these games. As the Kraken and Avalanche square off, let’s focus on how they got here. The Kraken, a newer team in the NHL were great on the road this season and I think they have a real chance to take this game. They have already stolen two road games against Colorado and continue to show poise as a team. The Avalanche have been through the wringer of the playoffs a few times now and should know what it takes in order to advance in a game like this. They are having a tough time figuring out the Kraken though so it won’t be a cakewalk today.

The Kraken look to win Game 7 in Colorado tonight. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

So how do the Kraken take this one down? Their wins haven’t been the prettiest of games, one was an overtime victory and the other was a straight-out win both with a final score of 3-2. That is showing that the defense has to be the biggest key to their win. If they can stay out of penalties and create some turnovers, that could disrupt a powerful Avalanche offense. They don’t seem to have an answer offensively as they’ve only scored four goals once this series. The Avalanche can win this game by putting the pressure on the Kraken with their offense. If they are able to score first, I think they probably win the game. They need to give their defense a bit of breathing room. I do think Colorado has the edge and the home crowd should be behind them.

I think this game is a bit of a toss-up as far as who will advance. The Kraken deserve a bit more love from the books than the +180 line you can get them at. It is worth a sprinkle, but my official play is to take this game under 6. Both teams might be a bit tight and it would be a strength for the Avalanche to play a defensive game. I’m backing the under.

