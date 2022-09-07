Game 2 Play Favors Yankees

Twins vs. Yankees, 6:35 ET Game 2

All good things must come to an end. My winning days streak ended yesterday. Even after a 1-2-1 day where we lost 1u total, we still are 23-6-2 over our last 31 plays. I’ll take that as often as possible, please. Today, we turn our attention to the game between the Yankees and Twins in what could potentially be a playoff matchup.

For the Twins, Joe Ryan is looking to steal a game off of the Yankees. Joe Ryan has been good for the Twins on the year, with a 3.88 ERA for the year. Unfortunately, his struggles come during away games. He’s only gotten through 46.1 innings but he has allowed 26 earned runs. That is one more earned run than he has allowed in 72 home innings. He was able to start six games in the month of August. In those games, two were rough starts where he allowed five earned runs through five innings. The other ones he allowed two or fewer, all of those came against teams that I wouldn’t classify as strong offensively though. Now he has to face the Yankees, a lineup that has some tough outs and the potential MVP in Aaron Judge. The Yankees haven’t faced him before, and that favors Ryan for the first two or three innings, but after that, they should be able to open up the scoring.

Gerrit Cole is pitching for the Yankees. In certain situations, that would mean a lights-out performance in that we see him dominate the opponent. That doesn’t really seem to be the case this season. He’s been good, but by his standards, I think this is just an average season for him. He didn’t have an amazing July, but did better in August even though the Yankees lost five of his six starts in the month. Coincidentally, the worst start of Cole’s season came against these Twins. He survived just 2.1 innings where he allowed five home runs, seven total earned runs, and eight hits. The Yankees came back in that game and won 10-7. Cole will likely be looking for some revenge in this one.

You don’t necessarily know who will play in game two, but I feel like we are probably going to see runs in it. 6.5 is a really low total for this game. Cole is still allowing a couple of runs, and I think the Yankees can easily score four runs themselves. As far as the best way to play this game, I think it is taking the Yankees run line at +120. If I wanted a sprinkle here, it would be the Yankees team total over 3.5 at -125. I might wait until I see the lineups before I commit to that though.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024

