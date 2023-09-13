Gallen Should Hold Mets Down

Videos by OutKick

Diamondbacks vs. Mets, 7:10 ET

I was wrong. I’ll fully admit to it, but I still completely stand by it and probably would bet it again today if the offer was on the board. The game was between the Dodgers and Padres. No question who the better team is – I even said it in my article – it is the Dodgers. The better pitcher, though, was on the Padres side. Last night it just wasn’t the case and the Dodgers destroyed the Padres. It didn’t work out, but the day still ended with slight profit as we played two plus money games. Now we switch coasts and play a game between the Diamondbacks and the Mets.

The Diamondbacks are battling for that last Wild Card spot. They had a very strong first half of the year but them stumbling, coupled with the Dodgers becoming juggernauts once again put the Diamondbacks far down in the standings. They eventually rebounded and have now been in second place but that isn’t guaranteeing them a playoff spot. Arizona has made the most of a road trip they are currently on with a 4-2 record and looking to win this game to get at least a split or go for wins in both four-game series during this eight-game trip. They get their Ace, Zac Gallen, to take the ball tonight against the Mets. Gallen has seen some struggles on the road, but he was excellent in his most recent road start this year. He was able to produce a complete game shutout and allow just three hits in the game. When he gets hot, he gets very hot and turns in amazing scoreless streaks. Perhaps that was the beginning of a new streak. This could launch him back to the forefront of the Cy Young race as well. He has been very good against the Mets in his career holding them to just eight hits in 54 at-bats.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after scoring on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning in game one of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Citi Field on May 21, 2023 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Guardians 5-4. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

The Mets have had one of the more disappointing seasons in baseball. Nothing ever really went well for them this year, and it really wasn’t due to injury or anything else. The expectations were very high mostly due to salary and name value of the players on the roster, but by the trade deadline both were diminished as they looked to salvage future years by eliminating players from this year. I do feel like we need to give them a bit of credit as they are essentially a .500 team in a division with the reigning NL Champions, and the best team in baseball (Braves). Some other teams were bigger disappointments for sure, but the Mets are part of that conversation nonetheless. Today they are sending out lefty Joey Lucchesi to the mound. He’s had an interesting season as he goes to make his seventh start of the year. He was out from mid-May until August, and then returned for one very strong start. Now he is back once again. Lucchesi has only made two starts at home for the Mets, he allowed three earned runs in both of those games.

This is mostly about Gallen and the Diamondbacks, I don’t think there is much of a question, they should win this game, and it is higher than I like to give out so I’ve found another play that I like in this one. I’m taking the Mets under 3.5 total runs for the game. I think it is very possible Gallen goes out and does what he did last game and once again posts zeroes to the scoreboard. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the full game go under 8 as well.

