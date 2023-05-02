Gallen Looks To Extend Scoreless Streak

Videos by OutKick

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:05 ET

Two hot weather teams are off to a really good start to the season and now facing each other with hopes high even early in the season. If you needed to predict who will make this success last throughout the season, I think you’d probably lean towards the Rangers, but both are reasonable to expect the good times can last. Let’s take a look at what will happen in this game.

The Diamondbacks are off to a nice start to the season and look to attack a team that put significantly more money into the offseason than Arizona did. The Diamondbacks are hitting rather well to start the season and I think that is one of the more surprising aspects of their start. They don’t have that many guys in the lineup that opposing pitchers should normally fear, but right now it is working. Their pitching staff also should be better than what we are seeing. Zac Gallen is one of the few bright spots and he had a spectacular stretch last season of scoreless innings. He is now back to that dominance this year with 27 straight scoreless innings. I think he can keep that going against the Rangers.

Texas is off to a solid start to the season. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Rangers are one of those teams that just decided to skip to the good part with their team rebuild. In fairness, they have some homegrown talent, but they’ve opened up the wallet to get Corey Seager last year, and then Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom this season. Two of those guys are on the injured list, which isn’t very surprising. Last year, pitching was an issue for the Rangers, but this year they have a very solid 3.43 ERA for the season. Jon Gray is taking the pill for the Rangers here and he has been fine overall. I’ll toss out his two-inning start against the Astros, but the other four this season have been at least five innings and two to three earned runs allowed.

Gallen has been spectacular for the Diamondbacks so far and I think he can keep his run alive here. Maybe he allows some runs, but I’m not expecting a lot. I’ll take under 4 through five innings in this game.

