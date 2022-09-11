Gallen Looks to Extend Scoreless Run in Coors

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies, 3:10 ET

You probably are well aware of the Cy Young candidates for the season. In the AL we have Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease battling for the award and that’s about it. The NL saw Sandy Alcantara having it locked up for most of the season before some others have at least entered the conversation. One of those “others” is a starter we turn our attention to now, Zac Gallen.

Gallen has now thrown 41.1 consecutive scoreless innings. In that span of games, we’ve seen him allow no more than four hits in any one of the starts. And, before you think he is playing bad competition, it isn’t all that. Sure, in the last six matchups that cover this streak, he has only faced two potential playoff teams. He did face Colorado, not a playoff team obviously, in Coors in the second game of the streak, going seven innings and allowing just two hits. The first start in Colorado was good, too. It was a quality start and the only issue he ran into was a three-run bomb he allowed to CJ Cron.

Ryan Feltner is tossing for the Rockies. He’s been fine overall on the year, but nothing worth being too excited or hopeful about if you are a Rockies supporter. I will give him this credit, he keeps the Rockies within reasonable striking distance in most of the games he pitches. He’s had one home start against the Diamondbacks and he allowed five earned runs in 4.1 innings. No matter how you slice it for Feltner, he is a 5+ ERA pitcher.

The Rockies under 4.5 runs for their team total is at the pricey -135. That’s about as high as I am typically willing to go on juice in baseball. I think it is very unsustainable to play prices that high. So, I think I am going go an alternate route (take the under 4.5 if it is all that is available to you) I’m going to bet that Gallen allows under 2.5 earned runs. This is a pitcher prop offered on DraftKings. I wouldn’t be surprised if the scoreless streak ends here, but I don’t think he will give up more than two runs.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024