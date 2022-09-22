Gallen and Urias Throw Up Blanks

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, 10:10 ET

Yesterday was a fun day. I am sure you can’t tell because there is no sarcasm font, but that was sarcasm. I went just 1-2 yesterday. I had a bad call on Lance Lynn, or at least backed him in a bad spot. However, the other loss was the Cubs first five moneyline. What happened? I never thought you’d ask! Stroman was pitching great, so was Marlins starter Luzardo, four and a half scoreless innings were posted. We get to the bottom of the fifth – leadoff double. Home run. Out. Home run. Truthfully as soon as I saw the double, I knew my bet was toast. We move onto today.

Zac Gallen has dropped down to 10th in the ERA race, but he is still having one of the best seasons of any pitcher this year. After his scoreless streak ended two starts ago against Colorado, he was able to pitch well against the Padres in his recent start. He went 5.1 innings and allowed just two earned runs. He did allow his first home run since July 13th which could be an issue. I think everyone knew that the stretch he had in August was going to be unsustainable, but he is still pitching well now. Despite pitching in the same division, he has only had to face the Dodgers once. He went six innings at home and allowed just two hits and no earned runs. The Diamondbacks won the game 3-1 but Gallen didn’t factor into the decision.

Julio Urias is pitching for the Dodgers. After winning 20 games last year, he has an outside shot of doing it again this year. In the era of pitchers being pulled immediately, Urias is one of the few that seems to be factored into decisions quite a bit. He’s earned the win in 10 of his last 11 outings. The other start he had a loss. There actually have been only four games that Urias has had a no decision in it. He’s been really good overall on the year and probably one of the better pitchers in the game if we are being honest. He probably is overlooked a lot due to being on the Dodgers. He has one start against the Diamondbacks and he went six innings and allowed one hit – a solo shot. That game was also against Gallen, and one of Urias’s no decisions.

I think this is a low-scoring game. I actually expected the total to be posted at 6.5, but it is at 7. I really wouldn’t be surprised if that is just because the books think that Gallen is going to crumble a bit against the tough Dodgers lineup. I still think he can keep them to a reasonable amount of runs and Urias should take care of the rest. I’ll play under 7 at -105.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024