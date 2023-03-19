Gabrielle Epstein Takes A Dip With Her Flotation Devices, Hooters Girls Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day Weekend & Charles Barkley Is An Uncrustables Guy

Videos by OutKick

March Madness is doing March Madness things

All you want out of a good NCAA Tournament are upsets and a couple of teams making it further than they have any business making it. We’ve had that and a coach take his shirt off to celebrate a win.

So far we’ve had eight teams punch their ticket to the Sweet 16. Among the teams who have already advanced are a couple of those overachievers.

Both Princeton and Arkansas have pulled off upsets in order to advance. In Princeton’s case, they’ve done it twice.

The 15 seed knocked off Arizona, a 2 seed, in the First-Round then took care of the 7 seeded Missouri Tigers on Saturday in the Second-Round. They will face either Creighton or Baylor next.

"ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!"



Blake Peters is FIRED UP as Princeton advances to the Sweet 16! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/CvxvH2MT0h — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2023

Arkansas took care of the top seed Kansas during the Second-Round madness. And after the huge win, Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman created this incredible moment.

That’s what it’s all about. You take down a top seed and you celebrate like you won the tournament. In some ways you have. It doesn’t matter what happens from here on out, Arkansas always have this.

They ended Kansas’ tournament run early and they’re still dancin’.

WE STILL DANCIN' pic.twitter.com/y3MW0BDIOn — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 18, 2023

The Razorbacks will either face St. Mary’s or UConn in the Sweet 16.

There’s still a lot of basketball to be played and a few more upsets out there to be had before all is said and done in this tournament. Looking at you Fairleigh Dickinson University.

The World Baseball Classic is still going on

The World Baseball Classic wasn’t canceled following the injury to Mets closer Edwin Diaz. The injury occurred during a celebration following Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic.

That’s right, the Mets will likely lose their closer for the entire season after he hurt his knee celebrating a meaningless game in a meaningless tournament. Sounds like fun.

Call me old fashioned, but aren’t teams currently preparing for the season with something called Spring Training? That seems a little more important that ramping things up for a tournament that is trying really hard to be relevant.

In other World Baseball Classic news, Trea Turner hit an 8th inning grand slam to give Team USA a late two-run lead over Venezuela. USA went on to win the game and advance to the semifinals.

Here’s the home run for those of you that this does anything for. I’m not among them.

TREA TURNER GRAND SLAM!!!



ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!



📺: WBC on FOX pic.twitter.com/G4l6nwsH9Y — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 19, 2023

It’s certainly no March Madness that’s for sure.

A couple got married during a Savannah Bananas game

Now here’s some meaningless baseball I can get behind. The pure entertainment that is a Savannah Bananas experience. If you somehow missed it, Joe went down to Savannah to for the Banana experience last weekend. He had a great time – check out his full report here.

There’s one thing that Joe’s experience didn’t include. A mid-game wedding. Apparently a couple of really big Savannah Bananas fans decided to exchange vows on the mound during Friday’s game.

Now this is what true love looks like people. They were meant for each other.

Yo, somebody just got married on the field during the middle of the game. We love love. pic.twitter.com/F1l1f6hNmN — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) March 18, 2023

As always you can follow me on Twitter @sjoseph_sports. Or if you prefer email, you can do that as well. Send whatever you want to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Skenes in 2023:

59Ks in 30.1 IP with only 4 BBs.

.115 BAA and a 0.59 ERA…0.53 whip. — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 19, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Jamaal Williams is quite the character @JomboyMediaFB pic.twitter.com/667aDuDAGv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 18, 2023

I’m at the age where I now do my best work in the paint … pic.twitter.com/GK380SfaVu — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 19, 2023

BATTLEHAWKS SCORE KAW IS LAW pic.twitter.com/FzcZY0fNA9 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) March 18, 2023

ARKANSAS ELIMINATES THE CHAMPS 😱



THE RAZORBACKS ARE DANCING ON TO THE #SWEET16 🐗#MarchMadness @RazorbackMBB pic.twitter.com/zTh7QTEPuZ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023

Eric Musselman went straight for the crowd and goes full Hulk Hogan pic.twitter.com/ibqxiIuC5L — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) March 18, 2023

Her shoes LMFAOOOOOOOO☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/wSbdJVmlOM — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) March 17, 2023

Fairleigh Dickinson plays their home games in a cozy AirBnB pic.twitter.com/eV9BAPAOLn — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) March 18, 2023

Princeton’s bench reaction is tremendous 😂 pic.twitter.com/oxM994CliP — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) March 18, 2023