Gabriel Jesus Admits To Crying, Calling His Mom In The Locker Room After Not Starting Champions League Game With Man City

While it’s always nice to hear professional athletes be honest when speaking with the media, Gabriel Jesus maybe should have kept this story about crying ahead of a match with Man City to himself.

Jesus, who now plays for Arsenal, spent a handful of seasons with Manchester City and his exit from the club came as a bit of a surprise prior to the start of last year’s Premier League season. Based on his recently shared story about crying in the locker room, however, it sounds as if it was his decision to leave the club in the first place.

Jesus recently joined the ‘Denilson Show’ and recalled the exact moment he made up his mind to leave City. It came ahead of their November 2021 Champions League clash against PSG. A match he expected to be a part of the starting lineup, but was completely caught off guard when left off the sheet.

Gabriel Jesus admits to crying and calling his mom ahead of a Champions League match with Man City. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Jesus admitted to going to the locker room and calling his mom to vent.

“Two hours before the game, there’s a team talk. The team eats, rests for 30 minutes and goes to the game,” Jesus explained. “He told us the team… I didn’t even eat. I went straight to the room, crying, I called my mother to talk. ‘I want to leave.’ I’m going home, because he put him [Oleksandr Zinchenko] on, and he didn’t put me on. He put a left-back there. I went crazy.”

Interestingly enough, Jesus and Zinchenko are teammates yet again at Arsenal.

Jesus ultimately made his impact on the match against PSG assisting on what was the equalizer at the time before scoring the game-winner against the French giants.

On the one hand, Jesus crying for being left out of the starting lineup proves just how much he cares. But on the other, it’s a tough scene to admit to crying and calling your mother before a match on soccer’s biggest stage.