Missing High School Football Player Found Safe Only To Be Arrested For Murder Shortly After

Gabriel Davies went missing on his way to high school football practice in Washington state setting off a two-day search around his hometown of Olympia, Wash. He was eventually found safe, only to be arrested for murder moments later.

The 16-year-old football player’s car was found empty in his family’s driveway. Sheriffs in Thurston County reportedly took a look inside and found blood and his cell phone shattered on the ground. After he was found, sheriffs in Pierce County arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to jail records seen by The Independent.

Pierce County sheriffs conducted a welfare check in Ortig, a town 40 miles outside of Olympia, where they found a 51-year-old man dead inside his home. While the sheriff’s announcement over the weekend did not name Davies by name, the details matched the arrest records of the teenager.

“The man had a gunshot wound, but no firearm was nearby. Deputies called for detectives and forensic investigators to respond to the scene,” the Sheriff’s Department continued.

“[On] Friday night, our detectives had enough evidence for probable cause to arrest two suspects in this case. Just after 8pm both of our suspects, two 16-year-old males, were taken into custody.”

GoFundMe For Gabriel Davies Shut Down

According to The Chronicle, Pierce County sheriffs said the victim knew Davies and that he had been dead for at least 24 hours when his body was found.

A GoFundMe was set up over the weekend to raise money for Davies’ legal defense. It raised almost $21,000 before it was taken down.

GoFundMe said the page violated its terms of service and that it doesn’t allow anyone to raise money for someone suspected of a violent crime.