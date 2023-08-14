Furry Fight: Chaos Erupts At California Beach ‘Furmeet’ As Pirate Furry Drills ‘Chud’ With Megaphone

Videos by OutKick
We have major drama within the furry community, folks.
This afternoon, while searching for videos of Raiders fans fighting 49ers fans during Sunday’s preseason game, I came across this chaos at Saturday’s Sunset Beach Bonfire “furmeet” where furries were out in full force to have themselves a night doing whatever furries do at furmeets.
According to furry intelligence officers on the ground, there’s reportedly been some bad blood within the furry community and it all boiled over right there on Sunset Beach when a rival furry furmeet organizer named Renn, who is allegedly a “chud,” got into it with a pirate furry who wanted Renn and his furry boyfriend, Skaard, kicked out of the furmeet, according to Serah The Lioness, who claims to be a “Princess of Gender.”
I know, this one is wild. You have to read the full details to understand the context. People are always bitching online about a lack of “context.”
Well, let me tell you, Serah the Lioness, Princess of Gender, a self-described poly stoner, who goes by the pronouns kit/it/she, stepped up for the Internet over the weekend.
Let’s get to work understanding why all hell broke loose at what was supposed to be a positive furmeet:
You are correct, that first swipe doesn’t do much, but if you slow down the tape, that second swing of the megaphone clearly connects and clearly leaves a mark.
Renn took a direct hit.
In a bizarre twist I didn’t see coming, the pirate furry, who allegedly goes by Fenris, according to Furry Insiders®, was arrested over Saturday’s incident. We’re still working to confirm or deny that report. The furries are definitely chirping about jail.
Who would’ve ever thought in California you could end up in jail for a furry beach fight while street thugs are ripping off hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of goods from retailers?
#developing