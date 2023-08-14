Furry Fight: Chaos Erupts At California Beach ‘Furmeet’ As Pirate Furry Drills ‘Chud’ With Megaphone

Videos by OutKick

We have major drama within the furry community, folks.

This afternoon, while searching for videos of Raiders fans fighting 49ers fans during Sunday’s preseason game, I came across this chaos at Saturday’s Sunset Beach Bonfire “furmeet” where furries were out in full force to have themselves a night doing whatever furries do at furmeets.

According to furry intelligence officers on the ground, there’s reportedly been some bad blood within the furry community and it all boiled over right there on Sunset Beach when a rival furry furmeet organizer named Renn, who is allegedly a “chud,” got into it with a pirate furry who wanted Renn and his furry boyfriend, Skaard, kicked out of the furmeet, according to Serah The Lioness, who claims to be a “Princess of Gender.”

I know, this one is wild. You have to read the full details to understand the context. People are always bitching online about a lack of “context.”

Well, let me tell you, Serah the Lioness, Princess of Gender, a self-described poly stoner, who goes by the pronouns kit/it/she, stepped up for the Internet over the weekend.

Let’s get to work understanding why all hell broke loose at what was supposed to be a positive furmeet:

Context time. This is my own writing, not for any org.



The guy who got thwacked was Renn. He's known to be a chud, but he's not a nazi. That title belongs to his boyfriend, Skaard. Unfortunately, I knew them both very well. I hosted a meet with them for about 1.5 years(?) 1/ https://t.co/YQj1TElDxT — ✨SerahTheLioness, Princess of Gender✨ (@SerahTheLioness) August 13, 2023

You are correct, that first swipe doesn’t do much, but if you slow down the tape, that second swing of the megaphone clearly connects and clearly leaves a mark.

Renn took a direct hit.

it became a pretty widely known issue. Add onto this some general chuddy behavior, and he became known as a nazi. He also was in some furry raider (fascist) groups as a spy– or so he claimed. This gave lots of people a bad taste in their mouths.



Pushback really started when 3/ — ✨SerahTheLioness, Princess of Gender✨ (@SerahTheLioness) August 13, 2023

In a bizarre twist I didn’t see coming, the pirate furry, who allegedly goes by Fenris, according to Furry Insiders®, was arrested over Saturday’s incident. We’re still working to confirm or deny that report. The furries are definitely chirping about jail.

Who would’ve ever thought in California you could end up in jail for a furry beach fight while street thugs are ripping off hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of goods from retailers?

#developing

Most of the pushback came from a few individuals, who don't need to be named. Renn and Skaard both engaged in smears, legal (and allegedly violent) threats, and other behavior that was terrible.



They decided to end RBFM because of the nearly 2 years of drama after that. 5/ — ✨SerahTheLioness, Princess of Gender✨ (@SerahTheLioness) August 13, 2023

A meet admin's megaphone was stolen, the altercation got heated, and aggression ensued.



Details are still new, and I was not there at the time, but this is the best I could gather.



Renn and Skaard have a history of harassment and the proof is not hard to find. 7/ — ✨SerahTheLioness, Princess of Gender✨ (@SerahTheLioness) August 13, 2023