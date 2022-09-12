Furman Football Helmets Display Explicit Saying That Sends Clear Message Of Violence To Opponents In A Sneaky Way

Furman University has some of the best helmets in college football. Not necessarily because of how they look, but because of the message that they send.

Furman, a private liberal arts university in Greenville, South Carolina, has a total enrollment of just under 3,000 students. It is the oldest private institute of higher learning in the state and has been around since 1826.

The campus is known for its beauty and its ‘Paladins’ nickname is rather unique. Paladins, known more commonly as knights renowned for their heroism, were originally twelve fictional knights of legend, the foremost members of Charlemagne’s court in the 8th century.

They are the only Paladins in college sports. But that is neither here nor there—

Furman football, which played its second game of the 2022 season on Saturday against Clemson, have some great lids. The all-white helmets feature the school’s purple ‘F’ logo on the side.

Furman University all the time. (Photo by William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

They’re fresh.

While the look is one thing, its message is another. Furman University is FU.

Well, down in Greenville, there is a little chant that is even led, on occasion, by university presidents. It goes like this:

“FU one time, FU two times, FU three times, FU all the time.”

On the back of Furman’s helmets, they featured the last part of that chant. It’s awesome.

Can we take a second to appreciate the back of @PaladinFootball’s helmets? pic.twitter.com/tJNy8uazN5 — ClemsonSportsNetwork (@ClemsonSportNet) September 11, 2022

For a small school that most people may not know about, that is a big statement. They are letting their opponents know that they are out for blood and trying to F—urman them up.

Win, lose or otherwise, the Paladins are coming into your place or welcoming you into theirs with a chip on their shoulder and a bone to pick. FU not just once or twice. FU ALL THE TIME!