Furman Kicker Hilariously Embarrassed On TD Return: VIDEO

Furman kicker Ian Williams had a rough start Friday night against Montana.

The Grizzlies beat the Paladins 35-38 in overtime to advance to the semi-finals of the FCS playoffs, and the game started with a BOOM in Missoula.

Williams’ opening kick was taken to the house by Junior Bergen, and he had Williams on skates during the return.

Montana beat Furman in overtime to advance in the FCS playoffs. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Williams did the right thing by attempting to stop Bergen, but much like my attempts to be a smooth guy at the bars in college, he never had a chance at success.

Not only did the Furman kicker miss, but he was juked so bad that he hit the ground and fell straight on his butt. Unfortunately, when I say “juke,” I simply mean Bergen changed directions. That was enough to put Miller down. Not great!

Watch the play unfold below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Furman kicker juked out of his pants on Montana TD return.

There’s always something funny about kickers trying to chase down returners. Is there a bigger gap in athleticism anywhere else in sports?

I have all the love in the world for kickers, but let’s not kid ourselves. You’re not going to see kickers start lining up at WR as covering guys as DBs at any point in the near future.

They have cannons for legs, but they’re not exactly the second coming of Calvin Johnson. Junior Berger literally just slightly changed directions and Williams hit the dirt. Part of me feels bad for the young man, but it’s also hilarious.

Next time, consider making a business decision and just not getting near the returner. It might work out better for the Furman kicker.