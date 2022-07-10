Full Rosters Unveiled For 92nd MLB All-Star Game

One week before the 2022 All-Star Break (July 19) lands at Chavez Ravine, the Midsummer Classic rosters have fully rolled out.

With the full National and American rosters announced on Sunday, some names were deservedly there, and some were inconspicuously missing. And fans have thoughts.

Here are selections for the 92nd All-Star Game:

AL Pitchers

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

Martín Pérez, New York Rangers

Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Clay Holmes, New York Yankees

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers

Jorge López, Baltimore Orioles

AL Reserves

C: Jose Trevino, New York Yankees

IF: Luis Arraez, Minnesota Twins; Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox; José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians; Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians

OF: George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays; Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins; Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals; Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros; Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Legacy Pick: Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Lions

NL Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Sandy Alcantara, Miamia Marlins

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers

Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres

Edwin Díaz, New York Mets

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals

David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

Joe Mantiply, Arizona Diamondbacks

NL Reserves

C: Travis d’Arnaud, Atlanta Braves

IF: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals; Pete Alonso, New York Mets; Jeff McNeil, New York Mets; C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies; Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

OF: Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies; Juan Soto, Washington Nationals; Starling Marte, New York Mets; Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

DH: William Contreras, Atlanta Braves

Legacy Pick: Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals

Most egregious All-Star snubs: Carlos Rodon, Will Smith, Ty France, Tommy Edman, Dylan Cease, Zack Wheeler, Brandon Drury, Josh Bell, Devin Williams, Aaron Nola, Kevin Gausman, Austin Riley. Many more belong (Nimmo, Reynolds, Schreiber, King). And plenty will be added this week. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 10, 2022

