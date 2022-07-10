Full Rosters Unveiled For 92nd MLB All-Star Game

One week before the 2022 All-Star Break (July 19) lands at Chavez Ravine, the Midsummer Classic rosters have fully rolled out.
With the full National and American rosters announced on Sunday, some names were deservedly there, and some were inconspicuously missing. And fans have thoughts.
Here are selections for the 92nd All-Star Game:
AL Pitchers
- Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays
- Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees
- Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays
- Framber Valdez, Houston Astros
- Martín Pérez, New York Rangers
- Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics
- Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
- Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
- Clay Holmes, New York Yankees
- Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians
- Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers
- Jorge López, Baltimore Orioles
AL Reserves
C: Jose Trevino, New York Yankees
IF: Luis Arraez, Minnesota Twins; Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox; José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians; Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians
OF: George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays; Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins; Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals; Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros; Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners
DH: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
Legacy Pick: Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Lions
NL Pitchers
- Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Sandy Alcantara, Miamia Marlins
- Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers
- Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds
- Max Fried, Atlanta Braves
- Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres
- Edwin Díaz, New York Mets
- Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
- Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals
- David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Joe Mantiply, Arizona Diamondbacks
NL Reserves
- C: Travis d’Arnaud, Atlanta Braves
- IF: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals; Pete Alonso, New York Mets; Jeff McNeil, New York Mets; C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies; Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves
- OF: Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies; Juan Soto, Washington Nationals; Starling Marte, New York Mets; Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
- DH: William Contreras, Atlanta Braves
Legacy Pick: Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals
